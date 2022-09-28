Czech-based EPH expands on the Dutch energy market

Czech-based EPH expands on the Dutch energy market
Daniel Kretinsky's EPH has been successful with its strategy of buying old coal power plants at fire sale prices across Europe, predicting the green energy transformation will be long and slow. / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera September 28, 2022

Czech-based energy conglomerate EPH, owned by the Czech and Slovak billionaire duo of  Daniel Kretinsky and Patrik Tkac, has acquired 100% of the gas-fired power plant Sloe in Zeeland, Holland, with an installed capacity of 870MW.

The acquisition from Dutch PZEM and French EDF, which each owned 50% of Sloe, follows the French government's full nationalisation of EDF and disposal of some of its assets, including the Dutch ones.

“We are pleased that through this opportunity we can offer the wholesale activities of PZEM a new future and we see the company as an important springboard for further expansion in the Dutch market”, CEO of EP Power Europe Jan Springl said in a press release.  

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PZEM Gerard van Harten said PZEM “has gone through a complex process to arrive at this interpretation of the company strategy”, and that the supervisory board is “very much in favour of this solution”.

Based on 2021 revenue results, EPH is the largest Czech energy company by revenue and operates a number of energy companies across Europe.  

It is also one of the largest importers of Russian gas into Europe and earlier this year Moody’s and Fitch Ratings lowered their ratings for EPH and EP Infrastructure, EPH’s pipeline infrastructure unit, warning against their dependence on Gazprom payments and their vulnerability to an energy war with Russia.

EPH together with other two key energy conglomerates in Czechia, majority-state-owned CEZ and Sev.En, could also face a windfall tax which the Czech government plans to impose on energy companies and banks making extraordinary profits on the energy crisis.

According to a recent study carried out by Ember think tank, EPH, together CEZ and Sev.En, are among the least climate friendly companies in the EU and don't reflect  the spirit of the Glasgow climate summit. EPH has set 2050 as its goal for achieving carbon neutrality. 

EPH has been successful with its strategy of buying old coal power plants at fire sale prices across Europe, predicting the green energy transformation will be long and slow.

Kretinsky and his long-term business partner  Tkac of Slovak J&T – where Kretinsky worked before founding EPH in 2009 with the help of J&T and Czech PPF – have also invested together in number of companies, including footwear retailer Foot Locker, UK grocer Sainsbury’s, Dutch PostNL and German wholesaler Metro AG.

In August the UK launched a national security review into the new ownership of Royal Mail, where Vesa Equity Investment of Daniel Kretinsky and Patrik Tkac could increase their shares above 25%.

In Czechia Kretinsky’s waste management business is also under increased public scrutiny after AVE CZ, where he is largest shareholder, lost a court case with Caslav municipality over unpaid fees from a local AVE CZ-operated waste disposal site and police launched a criminal investigation into what could be systematic evasion of payments worth CZK 3.76bn (€153mn).    

Kretinsky and Tkac are also very active on the media market. In Czechia they are majority shareholders behind the Czech News Centre, which is one of the two largest media houses in the country, together with Mafra of billionaire ex-premier and populist opposition leader Andrej Babis.

In France Kretinsky holds a stake in Le Monde and earlier this month French media reported that Kretinksy also lent €14mn to the daily Liberation to finance its activities and donated a gift of €1mn to Liberation owner Presse Independente.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkmenistan: Piping up

Seismologists record explosions in area of Nord Stream leaks

Sabotage suspected as gas leaks reported at both Nord Stream 1 and 2

News

Analysts question Hungarian central bank's signal that it is ending tightening cycle

MNB raises base rate by 125bp to 13%, above the 75-100bp forecast, but calls time on further rate rises.

Seismologists record explosions in area of Nord Stream leaks

Explosions were registered by seismologists in Sweden over the last 36 hours, according to the country’s national broadcaster SVT, in the same areas where gas leaks were reported to have occurred at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines yesterday, stokin

Iranian football hero angers officials by backing anti-regime protests

Government will be anxious to avoid any such sentiments from hugely popular Iranian soccer squad preparing for Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Sabotage suspected as gas leaks reported at both Nord Stream 1 and 2

Natural gas leaks have now been reported at both Russia’s Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, and while the reasons are unclear, the fact that both pipelines suffered leaks on the same day has prompted speculation of sabotage.

Mobilisation chaos continues, ahead of Russian border closure

Scenes of chaos in Russia’s poorest regions have filled social media as police in Russia’s poorest republics such as Dagestan, Buryatia and Yakutia try to round up conscripts for the front line in Ukraine.

Analysts question Hungarian central bank's signal that it is ending tightening cycle
1 hour ago
Seismologists record explosions in area of Nord Stream leaks
16 hours ago
Iranian football hero angers officials by backing anti-regime protests
19 hours ago
Sabotage suspected as gas leaks reported at both Nord Stream 1 and 2
20 hours ago
Mobilisation chaos continues, ahead of Russian border closure
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    7 days ago
  2. Russians and Ukrainians pile into Turkish real estate market
    2 months ago
  3. Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
    1 day ago
  4. Azerbaijani offensive leaves Armenia shaken
    4 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan offers Europe chance to kick its Russian uranium habit
    1 day ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    7 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    15 days ago
  3. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    28 days ago
  4. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    26 days ago
  5. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss