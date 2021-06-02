EBRD interested in supporting construction of Trebinje solar power plant

The EBRD is interested in supporting the construction of the Trebinje solar power plant, the head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Bosnia & Herzegovina, Manuela Naessl said following a meeting with the general manager of Elektroprivreda RS (ERS), Luka Petrovic.
“We discussed several projects of Elektroprivreda RS from renewable sources, with an emphasis on solar power. We would be happy to provide our support and financial funds in the development of that investment,” said Naessl, reported eKapija.
The 72.92 MW solar power plant is to be built in the Trebinje area in East Herzegovina. The estimated value of the project is around BAM100.8mn (€5.5mn).
The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on April 28 it will provide €30mn to Bosnia’s Intesa Sanpaolo Banka BiH to accelerate the recovery of companies in the country affected by the COVID-19 ... more
The Independent Project Accountability Mechanism (IPAM) of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) recommended a compliance review of the Mostar South – Tunnel Kvanj ... more
The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced it signed a €2.1mn European Union grant with Bosnia & Herzegovina, to be used to finance the construction of wastewater and drinking water systems ... more