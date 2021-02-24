EBRD’s regional small business programme records 10,000 participants to date

Over 10,000 financiers in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have participated in the Regional Small Business Programme (RSBP), which provides professionals in financial institutions with expertise, know-how and best practices in the field of finance for micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs). The programme is supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the EU and launched in 2018.

The RSBP is funded by the EU in all four countries. It offers participants certification courses and programmes. Learners can acquire new skills via online courses or webinars and refresh their knowledge by attending online lectures. The topics range from micro-lending basics to risk management and more.

‘’This programme is useful both for newcomers to boost their confidence and for seasoned professionals to refresh their knowledge,’’ EBRD quoted Daniyar Nurshubayev from Center Credit, a top commercial bank in Kazakhstan, as saying.

Online courses are accessible 24/7 and designed for participants to study independently, allowing them to plan the time and place that best suits their individual training needs and to choose the most convenient pace.