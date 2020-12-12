Estonia’s Imepilt animation studio calls off IPO

Estonia’s Imepilt animation studio calls off IPO
Impelit plans to bring out the animated film "Ohtude saar" ("Danger Island") in the third quarter of 2021.
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius December 12, 2020

Estonian animation studio Imepilt AS has cancelled its initial public offering (IPO) of shares that was slated to finish on late December 11, explaining that alternative financing decision has been found.

Imepilt AS management board member Sten-Aleks Pihlak said in a press release that the company had prepared thoroughly for the IPO. However, in the course of the process they received a clear signal of interest on the part of private investors in taking a more active role in the company's business.

Imepilt AS says now it has entered into discussions with certain third parties about financing its capital needs via a private placement approach, which would not involve an immediate admission to trading of the company's shares on Nasdaq First North, the company informed the stock exchange.

The subscription monies reserved will be released as per standard procedures by the relevant account operators.

The IPO of shares of AS Imepilt to Estonian investors ran from November 30 to December 11, and up to €1.5mn worth of shares were offered. The share price was fixed at €4 per share, while the minimum subscription amount was one share. The offered amount of shares was up to 375,000 shares.

The shares of the company were to be admitted to trading on the First North alternative market.

To investment to be raised was to be used to put Imepilt on a rapid growth path and achieve three central goals: bring out the animated film "Ohtude saar" ("Danger Island") in the third quarter of 2021, complete a full thematic content bundle by 2024 and launch a new content bundle, currently named AlieNative, in 2024. Imepilt has an international distribution agreement with Kaleidoscope Film Distribution Ltd.

Founded in 2016, owners of AS Imepilt in addition to the management and employees also include Taavi Raadik, Toomas Bergmann, Ahto Aava and Sonny Aswani.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Swedish startup Juni fuses with Lithuanian fintech community

Estonian parcel robot firm Cleveron eyes €30mn state loan

Estonia’s chief auditor says €1bn in state COVID-19 loans issued haphazardly

Tech

FPRI BMB Russia: government releases mandated phone app software list

After much delay, lawmakers have determined which Russian-made apps must come pre-installed on smartphones sold in Russia under the so-called “law against Apple.”

Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do

Sli.do’s technology for virtual meetings became particularly relevant in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic forced offices to shift to remote working.

Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google

Seznam.cz claims Google abused its dominant position on the Czech market.

Swedish startup Juni fuses with Lithuanian fintech community

Juni joins more than 200 fintech companies that have already established offices in Lithuania.

Huawei’s economic influence in Hungary is growing

One-seventh of Huawei's European spending took place in Hungary last year, according to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by the Chinese company.

FPRI BMB Russia: government releases mandated phone app software list
1 day ago
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
1 day ago
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
1 day ago
Swedish startup Juni fuses with Lithuanian fintech community
2 days ago
Huawei’s economic influence in Hungary is growing
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  2. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    4 days ago
  3. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    8 days ago
  4. The Snapback: Russia and EM markets see massive inflows
    6 days ago
  5. Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
    6 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    19 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    11 days ago
  3. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  4. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    12 days ago
  5. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    4 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss