EU, US divided over Kosovan PM's decision to partially lift tariffs

EU, US divided over Kosovan PM's decision to partially lift tariffs
Kosovo's new Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje March 1, 2020

Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti's announcement that Pristina will lift tariffs on raw materials imported from Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina met with very different responses from the EU and US. 

Kurti announced on February 27 that the country will partially and conditionally remove the 100% tariffs imposed on goods imported from Serbia and Bosnia starting from March 15. The tariffs were imposed by the previous government led by Ramush Haradinaj in November 2018 for political reasons. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but it is still not recognised as a separate country by Belgrade.

The EU welcomed Kurti's announcement as a first step towards restoring trade links with the two countries.

This step could have a positive effect on restoring regional trade and offer an opening for the resumption of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina facilitated by the European Union, the EU’s diplomatic service said on February 28.

The statement said that the EU high representative Josep Borrell stands ready to play his role as the facilitator of the dialogue on behalf of the EU.

A day earlier, the US president's special envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Richard Grenell said in a tweet that the US does not support Kurti’s half measure.

"Our position is quite clear: the tariffs must be completely dropped. Kurti is making a serious mistake — and that was made clear to [Kosovan] President [Hashim] Thaci at the White House," Grenell said in a tweet.

According to Grenell, the tariffs must be removed completely and immediately.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

“Mini-Schengen” founders urge neighbours to join

Bosnia’s Dodik calls for RSexit

Bosnia’s President Dodik renews threat for Republika Srpska secession referendum

News

Ukrainian Prime Minister Honcharuk denies he submitted a second resignation letter

Confusion reigned in Ukraine on March 2 as Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk denied reports from the weekend that he had submitted a second resignation letter.

Turkey’s Denizbank to sell up to $3bn of eurobonds

Country, however, seen by many analysts as in danger of falling apart on all fronts and Turkish issuers’ outstanding debt has been undermined by ongoing crises. Turks faced by new surge in five-year CDS costs.

Romania’s stock exchange sees steepest plunge since "greed tax" announced

The last trading week of February saw a 10.5% decrease of the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s main index, BET, as a result of the panic in all major markets generated by the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk quits again

Honcharuk submitted his resignation for a second time after reports surfaced that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering appointing businessman and former head of the central bank Serhiy Tigipko to the post.

Pro-Moldova party linked to oligarch Plahotnuic strengthens position in parliament

Newly formed party appears to be positioning itself as Moldova's main pro-western force, possibly paving the way for Vlad Plahotnuic's return.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Honcharuk denies he submitted a second resignation letter
8 hours ago
Turkey’s Denizbank to sell up to $3bn of eurobonds
11 hours ago
Romania’s stock exchange sees steepest plunge since "greed tax" announced
17 hours ago
Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk quits again
17 hours ago
Pro-Moldova party linked to oligarch Plahotnuic strengthens position in parliament
18 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    11 days ago
  2. Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk
    1 day ago
  3. Market interventions: the case of the US sanctions on Russia
    6 days ago
  4. Russia’s internet giant Yandex announces growing and more diversified revenues in 2019
    5 days ago
  5. Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
    6 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    14 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    27 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    11 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    13 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss