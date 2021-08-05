Facebook launches its C2C classifieds platform in Russia

Facebook has launched its C2C classifieds platform, dubbed ‘Marketplace,’ in Russia, reports the news agency TASS, as cited by East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Anna-Maria Treneva, Regional Director of Facebook, Instagram and Messenger in Russia was quoted as saying: “We know that many people are already using our platforms to look for and exchange goods. Marketplace will become a convenient platform for people, where it will be easy to find new goods, purchase what is needed or sell what you do not need any more.”

Location, pricing and other filters will be made available.

Facebook will be directly competing against two primary horizontals: Mail.Ru Group-owned Yula and market leader Avito.ru

In May 2021, Facebook attracted 35.8mn users of all ages from Russia, according to Mediascope, lagging behind local social networks Vkontakte (70.8mn) and Odnoklassniki (42mn) as well as Youtube, Instagram and TikTok.

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.