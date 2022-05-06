Former Bulgarian PM launches new party to woo pro-Russian voters

Former Bulgarian PM launches new party to woo pro-Russian voters
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia May 6, 2022

Former caretaker prime minister Stefan Yanev and members of his cabinets have initiated a new conservative party, Bulgarian Rise, which is expected to be pro-Russian.

Yanev, who was defence minister in the government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, was fired due to his openly pro-Russian position since the start of the war in Ukraine. He said he will set up a new party, Bulgarian Rise, which will fight to defend Bulgaria’s dignity.

Yanev, who was twice appointed prime minister by President Rumen Radev, was previously the president’s advisor. He became notorious after insisting that the word ‘war’ must not be used for the conflict in Ukraine as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was calling the invasion a ‘special operation’. Yanev claimed the word ‘war’ had not been used in any Nato or EU document either.

“New, meaningful and useful for the society formation that will become a bridge between citizens and the state authority,” said Yaven during the ceremony for establishing the party.

A video of the ceremony was broadcasted by Dnevnik news outlet on May 5.

Yanev claims that his party will remain close to the people. At the same time, the party will have clear conservative and pro-Russian positions, which is makes it a direct competitor to the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and far-right Vazrazhdane.

It is not yet clear whether the new party will gain enough support to enter the next parliament.

There has been speculation that Radev unofficially participated in the party’s establishment but Yanev denied this, saying his project is independent.

The former prime minister also said that he expects an early election in the autumn as the ruling coalition is highly unstable.

While the four parties that back the government recently put aside their differences to back the sending of military aid to Ukraine, this followed lengthy disputes between the BSP and fellow coalition members. 

While the BSP is struggling to retain the support of its pro-Russian voters, both Yanev and former BSP member Maya Manolova are setting up their own parties. 

Manolova, a former ombudsman and also former leader of a civic anti-corruption project, is also setting up a political party. Her project will be aimed at the BSP’s voters and will focus on social issues. However, Manolova is also seen as pro-Russian and, if given the opportunity, is expected to enter a pro-Russian coalition in the future.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Where the 11 Southeast European states stand on the Ukraine war

Construction of Alexandroupolis LNG terminal launched to help reduce Balkans’ dependence on Russian gas

Bulgaria’s president, government in open conflict over military aid for Ukraine

News

Russia’s Ozon 2021 results show growing orders

Meanwhile, the e-commerce company is in talks to re-structure its eurobonds.

Lithuania launches GIPL gas link with Poland

The €500mn pipeline will enable the Baltic states and Finland to receive pipeline gas from Western Europe for the first time.

Hungarian government weighs alternatives to Russian energy

The fundamental problem remains that the government has done little to lessen its dependence on Russian energy sources over the past 12 years; if anything, it has deepened its dependence.

Czech central bank hikes rates by 75bp to tame soaring inflation

Polish central bank, by also hiking 75bp, opted for a smaller hike than expected.

European banks take more provisions for Russian operations

Societe Generale is the first of the major European financial groups to have found a way to quit Russia, with Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank and Italy’s UniCredit still at the crossroads.

Russia’s Ozon 2021 results show growing orders
1 day ago
Lithuania launches GIPL gas link with Poland
1 day ago
Hungarian government weighs alternatives to Russian energy
1 day ago
Czech central bank hikes rates by 75bp to tame soaring inflation
1 day ago
European banks take more provisions for Russian operations
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
    4 days ago
  2. Russia on fire: Is Ukraine giving Moscow a taste of its own medicine?
    8 days ago
  3. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    9 days ago
  4. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    3 days ago
  5. Czech Archbishop Duka defends Russian soldiers over rape of Ukrainian women
    8 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    19 days ago
  2. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago
  3. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    11 days ago
  4. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    1 month ago
  5. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss