Four bidders compete for €273mn helicopter contract in Romania

Four bidders have submitted offers in the tender organised by the Romanian government for purchasing up to 12 helicopters for the emergency service IGSU for an estimated price of €273mn, Economica.net reported.

One of the bidders is Airbus Helicopters, which operates a production facility in Brasov, central Romania. Airbus warned last autumn that it would suspend the construction of its factory in Brasov unless it received even a small contract.

The government prevented this by signing a cooperation and support agreement shortly. However, Airbus has received no contract yet from Romania and uses the local facility to service Bulgarian helicopters. Such a contract would make the Airbus facility in Romania feasible.

The other bidders for the €273mn contract are Leonardo of Italy, a subsidiary of the US group Sikorsky (Polskie Zakłady Lotnicze), and a company registered in Cyprus, Exclases Europe Limited.

The estimated value of the acquisition varies between €93.5mn and 2€273mn, for a minimum of four helicopters and a maximum of 12 helicopters, respectively.

IGSU wants to purchase two types of helicopters: medium/heavy multifunctional maritime helicopters and medium/heavy multifunctional helicopters for land.