FPRI BMB Russia: Wagner PMC Ltd.

FPRI BMB Russia: Wagner PMC Ltd.
The Russian Private Military Company Wagner has registered as a company for the first time and Russia's Ministry of Defence has admitted to its existence for the first time. / bne IntelliNews
By Alex Nice for FPRI BMB Russia in London January 22, 2023

The notorious Wager mercenary group registered as a joint-stock company on December 27. The group, which has not been an official legal entity until now, registered under the name “PMC Wagner Centre” at the address of the Wagner Technology Centre that opened in St. Petersburg last year. The registration documents describe the group as being involved in “business and management consulting, publishing, media, scientific development, and the leasing of ships and airplanes.” Shareholders of the company were not disclosed.

Despite the description on their registration, Wagner is known for privately contracting soldiers, including prisoners, to fight in the war in Ukraine. As of late October, Wagner had recruited over 20,000 inmates to fight in the war in exchange for monthly payments and presidential pardons, according to the NGO Russia Behind Bars.

This is despite the fact that private military companies are illegal in Russia and Russian law does not allow prisoners to be released in exchange for military service. However, the Kremlin turning a blind eye toward Wagner is nothing new; since its founding in 2014, the group has been illicitly involved in conflicts in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

On January 13, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that Russian forces had taken control of the Ukrainian city of Soledar. Although the ministry did not mention the Wagner group in their initial press release, oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin (who admitted in September to founding Wagner PMC) claimed that Wagner fighters were responsible for the victory.

“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar…No units other than Wagner PMC fighters were involved in the storming of Soledar,” Prigozhin said.

The Ministry of Defence later published a new press release acknowledging Wagner’s role. “As for the direct assault on the city blocks of Soledar…this combat mission was successfully carried out by the courageous and selfless actions of the volunteers of the Wagner assault squads,” it said.

This is the first mention of the Wagner PMC in any of the Ministry of Defence’s press releases on the war. There continue to be rumours of conflict between the Ministry of Defence and Wagner, which Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called “information speculation.” Peskov also remarked: “sometimes our friends behave in such a way that we don’t need enemies.” Since the takeover of Soledar, Prigozhin claims that Wagner forces have also taken control of the village of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut.

An ex-Wagner commander is now seeking asylum after fleeing to the Norwegian border last Friday. Andrei Medvedev claims to have witnessed the extrajudicial killings of several Wagner soldiers who refused to fight in Ukraine. Medvedev was in the same unit as Yevgeny Nuzhin, who was notoriously killed for deserting in a gruesome bludgeoning that was caught on video. According to the NGO Gulagu.net, Medvedev is already testifying against Prigozhin with regard to these extrajudicial killings. Prigozhin has denied Wagner’s involvement in Nuzhin’s killing, but also called the video “magnificent work.” “A dog should have a dog’s death,” he said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

RIDDLE: The Russian army in 2023

Rexit Refusniki GmbH: Less than 9% of foreign companies pull out of Russia

No tanks for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting

News

Serbian president hints that agreement with Kosovo is possible

After "very difficult" talks Aleksandar Vucic hints an agreement on the normalisation of Belgrade’s strained relations with Kosovo is possible, but admits to reservations on “one important issue”.

Activists file criminal complaint against paramilitary Wagner group in Serbia

Activists accuse paramilitary organisation of illegally recruiting Serbians to join the war in Ukraine in complains that target Russian ambassador and head of Serbian security agency.

No tanks for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting

Despite the intense pressure being brought on Berlin to allow Europe’s Nato members to send their advanced Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a summit at the Nato Ramstein airbase failed to approve the measure.

Zelenskiy says he is not sure Putin is alive, in Davos speech

At the remote Ukrainian Breakfast hosted as part of the Davos 2023 forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed doubt about the possibility of peace talks with Russia – and whether Vladimir Putin is still “alive.”

"Putin never going to use nuclear weapons," Boris Johnson dismisses escalation fears and tells Ukraine's allies to send tanks

Ukraine’s allies gave a very clear and decisive message at the Ukrainian Breakfast panel discussion in Davos on January 19: Ukraine will beat Russia eventually, so let’s make it happen sooner rather than later.

Serbian president hints that agreement with Kosovo is possible
4 hours ago
Activists file criminal complaint against paramilitary Wagner group in Serbia
1 day ago
No tanks for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting
2 days ago
Zelenskiy says he is not sure Putin is alive, in Davos speech
2 days ago
"Putin never going to use nuclear weapons," Boris Johnson dismisses escalation fears and tells Ukraine's allies to send tanks
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Running out of ammo
    3 days ago
  2. Pictures of Serbian President Vucic isolated at Davos go viral on social media
    2 days ago
  3. Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Russian barracks
    13 days ago
  4. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    9 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    11 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    17 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    21 days ago
  3. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    20 days ago
  4. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    14 days ago
  5. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss