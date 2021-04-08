FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy-Biden talks

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy-Biden talks
US President Joe Biden kept President Volodymyr Zelenskiy waiting for several months before making his first call, but the rapidly escalating tensions as Russia moves troops near the border have triggered the conversation where Biden said the US has Ukraine's back.
By FPRI BMB Ukraine April 8, 2021

After much anticipation, US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy finally spoke on the phone last Friday. According to the White House release, the heads of state discussed advancing Kyiv’s anti-corruption and democratic reform efforts. Biden also affirmed Washington’s “unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea.”

The conversation came after weeks of correspondence between American and Ukrainian officials, and amid a build-up of Russian troops near the Russian-Ukrainian border. During their talk, Biden and Zelenskiy also agreed that reform is a necessary component of Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations a noteworthy agenda item given that Zelenskiy went on to reiterate Ukraine’s NATO ambitions this week (Unian).  

According to Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova, arrangements for high-level official visits to Kyiv and Washington are in the works, though the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has slowed things down (Radio Svoboda). Meanwhile, we still don’t know what delayed Biden’s talks with Zelenskiy. Ukraine had been awaiting the US president’s phone call since his inauguration in January.  

Following the call, Krym Realii columnist Vitaly Portnikov writes that he initially saw the wait as standard protocol, or as the US buying time to watch Zelenskiy’s reactions to US policies such as the sanctions against Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky. However, given the timing of the phone call, he now believes that the Biden administration has clearly shown that Ukraine is a priority. “When real danger arose, all these considerations faded into the background before the need to declare support for Ukraine and sober up the ‘hotheads’ in the Russian leadership,” he underscores.  

Similarly, Censor.net editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov stresses that Biden put aside his own agenda to speak with Zelenskiy, and, in doing so, showed that the US remains Ukraine's main ally against Russian aggression. However, he also warns the Ukrainian authorities that this doesn’t absolve them from pushing forward with reforms.

On the other hand, New Europe Center director Alyona Getmanchuk argues that Biden’s call, coming only after renewed Russian aggression, has confirmed Ukraine’s “victim” status in the eyes of the US (Ukrainska Pravda). As such, Getmanchuk predicts that Washington will pay attention to Ukraine only if Putin advances further or if Ukraine implements radical anti-corruption and de-oligarchisation reforms.

-

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Ukraine newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Ukraine and subscribe to the newsletter.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia gets ready for green power and problems from costing carbon

Ruble falls heavily on fears of war with Ukraine

Russia's inflation seen peaking at 5.8% in March

Opinion

COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?

Russia will probably not invade, at least in the short term, but it won’t stop threatening Ukraine until it believes that it doesn’t pose a future threat to the current regime in Russia.

STOLYPIN: Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that

Russian forces are on the move around Donbas and into Crimea, and the unsettling thing for the outside world is that we don’t know why.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Donbas tensions rising

The ceasefire in Ukraine’s Donbas region has eroded in recent weeks. Last Friday, four Ukrainian soldiers were killed amid heavy fighting near Shymy in the Donetsk region as Russian-backed forces attacked Ukrainian lines.

FPRI BMB Russia: Russia’s Ministry of Economy says the CBR is too conservative

After Russia’s central bank (CBR) raised its key interest rate to 4.5% on March 19, metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska called the move an “attack on Russians’ incomes and companies’ profits.”

OBITUARY: Election campaigns suspended after former Albanian PM Bashkim Fino dies of COVID-19

A rare unifying figure in a divided country, Fino led Albania away from the brink of civil war after the collapse of huge Ponzi schemes in 1997.

COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
1 day ago
STOLYPIN: Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that
2 days ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Donbas tensions rising
7 days ago
FPRI BMB Russia: Russia’s Ministry of Economy says the CBR is too conservative
8 days ago
OBITUARY: Election campaigns suspended after former Albanian PM Bashkim Fino dies of COVID-19
9 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    18 hours ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that
    2 days ago
  3. China’s water use threatens Kazakhstan’s other big lake
    7 days ago
  4. IKEA’s New Europe Empire
    5 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    1 day ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    10 days ago
  3. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    1 month ago
  4. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    21 days ago
  5. Iran ‘quietly’ resumes oil trade with China, India
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss