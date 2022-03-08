FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy Mania

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy Mania
No one is calling Ukrainian president Zelenskiy "commerdien" any more. Since the war started he has become the icon of Ukraine's unity and defiance of the Russian invader.
By FPRI BMB Ukraine March 8, 2022

Since the beginning of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s fame has exploded both in the West and among Ukrainians. His story was already extraordinary: the comedian famous for his extravagant roles was triumphantly elected president of Ukraine by a landslide in 2019. Of course, after the initial surprise wore off, Zelenskiy became a politician like any other. But being president is one thing, being a wartime leader is quite another. And few in Ukraine thought Zelenskiy would take to that role.

That is, until the unthinkable happened. In this war that defies belief, this 44-year-old family man has become a commander admired by the world, to the point that some compare him to Winston Churchill. Working on the front line from his headquarters in the Ukrainian capital, Volodymyr Zelenskiy embodies the sublime and relentless resistance of the Ukrainian people.

Few saw this coming. At the end of January, more than half of Ukrainians did not trust Zelenskiy to lead the country in the event of a full-scale Russian invasion. In the space of a few days, however, he had everyone in agreement — garnering support with pithy comebacks like “I need ammunition, not a ride,” as he retorted to the Americans' offer to evacuate him from Kyiv. At present, the country has unified behind him: more than 90% of Ukrainians support their president.

Every morning, he sends his fellow citizens a short but hope-filled message. “We are already anticipating the post-war period,” he declared on March 5. To his Western partners, he sends as many thanks as desperate pleas for help. “Prove that you are on our side, that you are not going to let us down, that you are Europeans,” he told members of the European Parliament during a video address on March 1.

Amid his tireless diatribes, he did not forget to address his great enemy, Russia’s Vladimir Putin: “If you do not want to leave our land, sit down with me and talk. But not at thirty meters like with Macron or Scholz. […] I am a normal guy, I do not bite!” he declared before an audience of foreign journalists on March 3.

Despite the very serious threat hanging over him — Russia reportedly wants to assassinate Zelenskiy, according to his office — Zelenskiy is leading the Ukrainian resistance on the ground. The contrast between a leader fully committed to the defense of his country, and the absolute isolation of Vladimir Putin, is striking. Ukraine and Zelenskiy may not be likely to win the war, but they have already won hearts and minds.

-

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Ukraine newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Ukraine and subscribe to the newsletter.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine

Hungary backtracks from ban on Nato troop deployment and transit of weapons

Women take up arms to defend Ukraine

Opinion

FPRI BMB Russia: Duma imposes a sweeping ban on Ukraine war reporting

On March 5, the State Duma passed a new law criminalising the publication of fake news about the Russian armed forces.

NEMETHY: How may the Ukrainian invasion economically impact Western economies?

Despite the world experiencing a humanitarian crisis and approaching armageddon, some observers are focusing on how much damage sanctions have caused to Russia, but the impact on the global economy will also be significant.

Russia looks to China for trade shortfall

Russia has stepped up its trade with China over the past few months – in wheat, barley, oil, and gas. But this alone is not enough to cover the deficit left by western sanctions.

COMMENT: How will the war in Ukraine affect Polish politics?

The conflict is likely to leave a more lasting political footprint given its profound geopolitical impacts, economic knock-on effects, and the refugee crisis that it is likely to trigger.

RIMMER: The end of history redux?

Ok, so Putin did test positive for stupid. How, though, were so many experienced observers of things Russian so mistaken in their reading of Putin’s intentions?

FPRI BMB Russia: Duma imposes a sweeping ban on Ukraine war reporting
17 hours ago
NEMETHY: How may the Ukrainian invasion economically impact Western economies?
1 day ago
Russia looks to China for trade shortfall
2 days ago
COMMENT: How will the war in Ukraine affect Polish politics?
4 days ago
RIMMER: The end of history redux?
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    6 days ago
  2. Putin tells Scholz either Ukraine must concede or we will enforce our demands militarily
    2 days ago
  3. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  4. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    1 day ago
  5. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    11 days ago
  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    6 days ago
  2. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    12 days ago
  3. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  4. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    11 days ago
  5. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss