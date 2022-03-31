Germany says Putin has agreed to keep payments for gas in euros

Germany says Putin has agreed to keep payments for gas in euros
Germany says Putin agreed to keep payments for gas in euros
By bne IntelliNews March 31, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin has climbed down from a demand that Europe pay its gas bills in rubles and will allow payment in euros for the meantime, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported on March 30.

The Russian leader said money would be paid into Gazprombank, which is not subject to sanctions, and then transferred in rubles to Russia, according to a German statement cited by DW.

The Kremlin warned its Western customers on March 27 that it would no longer accept foreign exchange payments within days from "unfriendly" countries and that all contracts for deliveries of gas to Europe would have to be made in rubles. Many European customers said they would refuse to pay in rubles and that any demand to switch to the Russian currency would be a breach of contract and grounds for termination of those contracts.

The move was seen by economists as a way to support the ruble by forcing foreign governments to buy billions of euros worth of rubles on the Moscow Exchange. Germany alone has paid €4bn for gas imports since the start of the war in Ukraine.

During a government meeting on March 30 Scholz repeated that Germany is committed to a G7 agreement that energy supplies from Russia would be paid for only in euros or US dollars.

Scholz added that Berlin received assurances the same day from Moscow that Europe could continue to pay for gas with foreign exchange.

Analysts speculate that Putin may have climbed down from his hard line due to the technical problems of making ruble payments associated with issues making transfers harder following the SWIFT sanctions on Russia that make international payments difficult.  

Putin told Scholz in a phone call that the money would be paid into Gazprombank and then transferred in rubles to Russia, a German statement said. The bank is not currently subject to sanctions.

"Scholz did not agree to this procedure in the conversation, but asked for written information to better understand the procedure," the statement added.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin told Scholz that "the decision taken should not lead to worsening of contractual terms for European importer companies."

At the same meeting Germany launched an emergency plan to wean itself off Russian gas as soon as 2025.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland presents timetable for ending Russian energy imports by 2023

Hidroelectrica shareholders poised to announce long-awaited IPO

Rosneft-owned Schwedt refinery near Berlin puts the problems with sanctioning Russian oil under the spotlight

News

Poland presents timetable for ending Russian energy imports by 2023

Poland will end buying Russian coal by May, and stop Russian oil and gas imports by the end of December.

Renault said to be considering exiting Russian AvtoVaz joint venture

French carmaker Renault is considering transferring ownership of its majority-held joint venture with Russia’s largest carmaker AvtoVaz to a local investor as a way to exit the country, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

Polls show stable Fidesz lead over opposition alliance before April 3 election

Election could turn on how well the ruling party and the democratic opposition mobilise their voters in battleground constituencies.

Russia’s FSB and GRU have hacked Hungary’s foreign ministry since 2013, claims investigative news site

Opposition demands Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto resign for ignoring and covering up way Russia's secret services have "practically unlimited access" to special protected network.

Ukraine war will knock 1 to 1.5 points off CEE growth this year, says Capital Economics

Forecaster expects the war to add 2 percentage points to CEE inflation this year.

Poland presents timetable for ending Russian energy imports by 2023
4 hours ago
Renault said to be considering exiting Russian AvtoVaz joint venture
4 hours ago
Polls show stable Fidesz lead over opposition alliance before April 3 election
4 hours ago
Russia’s FSB and GRU have hacked Hungary’s foreign ministry since 2013, claims investigative news site
1 day ago
Ukraine war will knock 1 to 1.5 points off CEE growth this year, says Capital Economics
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    2 days ago
  2. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    2 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    7 days ago
  4. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    15 days ago
  5. Concern Turkey becoming Russia sanctions evasion haven 'growing in Europe'
    6 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    18 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    28 days ago
  3. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    20 days ago
  4. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    2 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss