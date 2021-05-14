Germany to finance green transport project in Tirana

By bne IntelliNews May 14, 2021

Germany will finance the initial phase of the Green Infrastructure in Tirana project with a €50mn loan, according to a statement from the German embassy in Tirana. 

The project aims to introduce an environmentally friendly public and urban transport service in a city where public urban transport is a major contributor to air pollution. 

The funding will be extended through the German Development Bank (KfW), Deutsche Welle reported. 

A fast bus system is planned in Tirana with the aim of tackling problems in three main corridors in the Albanian capital: the east-west line from the cinema studio to Kombinat, Unaza (the third Tirana ring road) and Tirana e Re in the central and western part of the city.

