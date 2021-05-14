Germany to finance green transport project in Tirana

Germany will finance the initial phase of the Green Infrastructure in Tirana project with a €50mn loan, according to a statement from the German embassy in Tirana.
The project aims to introduce an environmentally friendly public and urban transport service in a city where public urban transport is a major contributor to air pollution.
The funding will be extended through the German Development Bank (KfW), Deutsche Welle reported.
A fast bus system is planned in Tirana with the aim of tackling problems in three main corridors in the Albanian capital: the east-west line from the cinema studio to Kombinat, Unaza (the third Tirana ring road) and Tirana e Re in the central and western part of the city.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it appointed Matteo Colangeli as its new director for the Western Balkans region and EBRD head of Serbia. Colangeli will oversee ... more
The mass vaccination of the population against coronavirus (COVID-19) started in Albania on March 28. The campaign started in the capital Tirana, where two large tents have been set up in ... more
Albania’s parliament voted to ratify an €80mn loan agreement between the Albanian state and German development agency KfW at a session on February 22. The draft law was approved with 95 votes in ... more