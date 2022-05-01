Growth of North Macedonia’s industrial production slows to 3.2% y/y in March

North Macedonia's industrial output went up by an annual 3.2% in March, decelerating from a 6.3% y/y increase in the previous month, statistics office data indicated on April 29.

There was growth in production across all industrial sectors in March.

The key manufacturing industry went up by 2.1% y/y in the third month of the year, slowing from a 4% increase in the previous month.

The increase in the manufacturing sector was mostly due to the growth in production of tobacco, wearing apparel, chemicals and pharmaceutical products.

Mining output grew by 9.7% y/y, decelerating from a 25.2% y/y jump in February, data indicated.

The utilities sector increased 8.7% y/y in March, decelerating from a 9.6% growth a month earlier.

In the first quarter of 2022, the industrial production was higher by 3.5%.

In 2021, industrial production in North Macedonia rose by 1.4%, after dropping 9.5% in 2020.