Guest nights in Hungary dropped by 75% y/y in June

At Lake Balaton, tourist traffic was down by more than 90% in June.
By bne IntelliNews August 9, 2020

Guest nights spent in Hungary declined by 75.2% year-on-year in June, as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on August 7.

“International tourists spent 93% and domestic tourists 59% fewer tourism nights in commercial accommodation establishments (hotels, boarding houses, camping sites, bungalow complexes and community hostels) compared to the same period of the previous year,” the statistics office said. 

Total gross sales revenues posted a decrease by 77% y/y at current prices in commercial accommodation establishments. The number of domestic tourism nights went back up in June to more than fourfold month-on-month, due to the lifting of emergency measures in May.

“The number of nights in boarding houses reached one-fifth of the value measured in the same month of the previous year, while in other accommodation types it was between 3% and 14%. The largest decrease (98%) took place in Budapest. At Lake Balaton, less than a tenth of the previous year's turnover was realised,” the statistics office noted.

Czech industrial output down almost 12% in June

Czech industrial production slowed its year-on-year decline to 11.9% in June, surpassing expectations.

Slovenia posts trade surplus of €829.1mn in January-June

Imports showed a considerably sharper decline than exports in the first half of 2020.

Ukraine's international reserves rose to $28.8bn in July

In July 2020, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.0% to $28.802bn (in equivalent), the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) announced on August 7.

Ukraine GDP dropped 6.5% y/y in 1H20, ministry estimates

Ukraine's real GDP dropped 6.5% y/y in 1H20, deepening from estimated 5.9% y/y decline in 5M20, according to an estimate published on Aug. 6 in the report of the Ministry of Economic Development. In 2Q20, GDP collapsed 11.0% y/y

Rosstat reported that CPI grew 0.4% m/m in July, bringing the annualized inflation rate to 3.4% y/y.

Rosstat reported that CPI grew 0.4% m/m in July, bringing the annualized inflation rate to 3.4% y/y.

