Guest nights in Hungary dropped by 75% y/y in June

Guest nights spent in Hungary declined by 75.2% year-on-year in June, as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on August 7.

“International tourists spent 93% and domestic tourists 59% fewer tourism nights in commercial accommodation establishments (hotels, boarding houses, camping sites, bungalow complexes and community hostels) compared to the same period of the previous year,” the statistics office said.

Total gross sales revenues posted a decrease by 77% y/y at current prices in commercial accommodation establishments. The number of domestic tourism nights went back up in June to more than fourfold month-on-month, due to the lifting of emergency measures in May.

“The number of nights in boarding houses reached one-fifth of the value measured in the same month of the previous year, while in other accommodation types it was between 3% and 14%. The largest decrease (98%) took place in Budapest. At Lake Balaton, less than a tenth of the previous year's turnover was realised,” the statistics office noted.