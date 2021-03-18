Home Credit plunges to €584mn loss in 2020

Home Credit plunges to €584mn loss in 2020
PPF headquarters in Prague.
By bne IntelliNews March 18, 2021

Home Credit Group, the consumer lender owned by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, blamed a €584mn loss for 2020 on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but said it was profitable in 2H and expected to be profitable again this year. Home Credit recorded a net profit of €35mn for 2H20 compared with a €619mn net loss in the first half.

Home Credit has expanded from the Czech Republic and Slovakia into Russia, China and the Far East, using points of sale in shops, banks, kiosks and post offices, as well as the internet and social media to sell loans to consumers. It cancelled a planned IPO in Hong Kong 2019.

The group has adapted its operations in 2020 to the pandemic, reducing total assets by 30% to €18.5bn through a 37% year-on-year reduction in the loan book to €12.7bn. 

"Home Credit remains resilient with an operating model that can be adapted quickly to handle changing circumstance as we did in 2020. We have recalibrated our business for the post-COVID environment and are confident that as global markets get back on track, we too will continue to rebound,” said Jean-Pascal Duvieusart, CEO of Home Credit Group BV.

Home Credit said new volumes in 2020 had decreased 49% compared to 2019 on a constant currency basis due to the impact of lockdowns, reduced consumption, stricter underwriting criteria and a strategy to promote smaller loans. The group’s net interest margin declined from 15.5% in 2019 to 13.9% in 2020 as it focused on providing loans to better borrowers. 

It said loan demand increased in the second half of the year, with credit applications up 23% to 13.8mn in 4Q compared to 2Q. In the final three months of 2020 it disbursed an average of 47,900 loans per day in 4Q20 – one every two seconds – versus 39,600 in 2Q20.

“We made fewer, smaller and shorter-term loans, mindful of the financial strain many were under. Quite rightly, our loan book is now significantly smaller and reflects the increased risk profile of our markets, although there was growth in new loans in all our regions by the end of the year,” said Duvieusart.

In 2H20 average loan contract tenors were reduced to nine months from 20 months in 2019, while the amount of the average loan reduced from €910 to €450.

Cost of risk climbed from 8.6% in 2019 to 12.9% during 2020, with NPLs (loans with past interest payments due over 90 days) increasing by 6.4% in 2020 from 5.6% in 2019. Again, there was a distinct improvement in the second half, with impairment losses in 1H20 at €1.8bn, but only €0.6bn during the second of half of the year, reducing the annualised cost of risk from 17.8% in 1H20 to 6.8% in 2H20.

The loan coverage ratio increased significantly in 1H20 from 7.3% to 12.2% and then, during 2H20, it rose only slightly to 12.6%. The NPL coverage ratio strengthened to 197.3% in 2020 from 130.6% in 2019.

Partly through pushing digitilisation, Home Credit reduced operating expenses by 13.2% y/y to €1.6bn, and by 25% on a run rate basis. By the end of 2020, the group had 91mn registered users of its proprietary app, up 30% with 52% of new volumes originating digitally.       

In a number of locations, customers may now apply for revolving loans themselves by scanning QR codes. More than 150,000 retail shops in China were converted to this self-service model during 2020 and there were 1.66mn new users in 2020. In China 96% of new customers are acquired digitally.
 
In Russia, Home Credit started piloting loans within VK Pay, a payment platform operated by the country’s leading social media network. 

Home Credit’s capital position remains solid, with equity to net loans increasing to 15.3% at year-end 2020 from 14.2% a year earlier. 

PPF, Kellner’s vehicle that owns 91% of Home Credit, has announced its intention to combine PPF Group’s retail banking and consumer finance units in the Czech Republic and Slovakia with Moneta Money Bank. This includes its stakes in Air Bank, peer-to-peer lender Benxy and the Czech and Slovak operations of Home Credit.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s problem loans ratio appears to reach 15.2% at end-January

Turkmenistan: O debt, where is thy sting?

Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks

News

Bulgaria the latest to announce lockdown as new COVID-19 wave descends on Southeast Europe

Over 4,000 COVID-19 cases daily are being reported in Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia, putting hospitals under strain.

Scotland’s WGPSN to pay £6.46mn after self-reporting bribery in Kazakhstan

Subsidiary PSNA admitted making illicit gains from payments made to Unaoil to secure contracts in chemical, petrochemical, oil and gas industries.

Volkswagen in negotiation with Czech government on building e-car battery plant

Plan could also involve state energy group CEZ, which wants to use domestic lithium deposits.

Porsche in talks with Croatia's supercar producer Rimac over Bugatti JV, Volkswagen head says

Porsche recently upped its stake in Rimac Automobili from 15.5% to 24% after investing an additional €70mn.

Biden: “Putin is a killer”

The ruble sold off heavily on March 17 after US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a killer in an interview.

Bulgaria the latest to announce lockdown as new COVID-19 wave descends on Southeast Europe
5 hours ago
Scotland’s WGPSN to pay £6.46mn after self-reporting bribery in Kazakhstan
12 hours ago
Volkswagen in negotiation with Czech government on building e-car battery plant
13 hours ago
Porsche in talks with Croatia's supercar producer Rimac over Bugatti JV, Volkswagen head says
21 hours ago
Biden: “Putin is a killer”
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    21 days ago
  2. Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus
    3 days ago
  3. Biden officials say Turkey can be held liable for Erdogan agents’ assaults on protesters in Washington
    7 days ago
  4. Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
    2 days ago
  5. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    1 day ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    21 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    14 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    1 month ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    1 month ago
  5. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss