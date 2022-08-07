Hungary's industrial output picks up in June, but outlook mixed as economy set to slow down

Hungary's industrial output picks up in June, but outlook mixed as economy set to slow down
By bne IntelliNews August 7, 2022
Hungary’s industrial production grew 4.8% y/y in June (chart), up from a 3.4% increase in the previous month, according to working-day adjusted preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office (KSH) on August 5. On a monthly basis, output rose 0.6%.

Despite the unfavourable circumstances, notably the Russian-Ukrainian war, the shortage of spare parts and rising energy prices, industrial production expanded both on a monthly and annual basis, and the sector's performance was better than expected

The unadjusted data showed an increase of 1.5%, slowing from 9.4% in May, as there were more workdays than in the base period. Detailed data will be released next week, but KSH said output of the manufacture of transport equipment and that of electronics and optical products increased to a lesser degree, while growth was higher in food and beverage production. Output of other subsectors declined.

 

In the first six months, output fell 5.1% y/y.

Industrial production returned to levels seen at the beginning of the year, which suggests that manufacturers managed to bridge supply disruptions caused by the war, ING Bank Peter Virovacz said.

ING bank is less optimistic about the outlooks in the industry and the economy as a whole, as there are clearly signs of weakening economic activity. The soft landing has already started, it added.

Industrial production has slowed slightly in Q2, after a strong expansion in the previous three months, and was virtually stagnant compared to the previous quarter, Magyar Banholding analyst Gergely Suppan said. The economy could benefit significantly in the medium term from investments by BMW and Mercedes and from the build-up of defence industrial capacities, he added.

Hungary’s industrial production in June was up 71.1% from its April 2020 trough, up 25.4% from the 2015 average and 53.3% above the average.

Analysts queried by state news agency MTI did not give projections for the sector for 2022.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungarian consumers cut back spending in June

bneGREEN: Zero-carbon housing a key battleground for climate change

bneGREEN: Europe must double wind and solar deployment

Data

Romania’s central bank slows down monetary normalisation cycle with a 75bp hike

BNR says it expects no further rise in inflation over the coming two quarters and is concerned about the economic stagnation in the second and third quarters of 2022.

Hungarian consumers cut back spending in June

Retail sales growth slowed to an annual 4.1% in June from 12% in the preceding month.

Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows further expansion in July

New orders expand “at near-record pace”.

Russia’s services PMI expands at the fastest pace in a year as confidence and growth return

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index grew at its fastest pace in more than a year to post 54.7 in July, up from 51.7 in June.

Romanian industrial prices increase by 3.1% m/m in June

8.0% m/m surge in energy prices help industrial price rise keep close to the 50% y/y level for the fourth month in a row.

Romania’s central bank slows down monetary normalisation cycle with a 75bp hike
2 hours ago
Hungarian consumers cut back spending in June
4 days ago
Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows further expansion in July
4 days ago
Russia’s services PMI expands at the fastest pace in a year as confidence and growth return
4 days ago
Romanian industrial prices increase by 3.1% m/m in June
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    1 day ago
  2. Russia’s Chubais in hospital on life support in suspected poisoning case
    7 days ago
  3. Moscow ready for new Ukraine peace talks
    3 days ago
  4. KYIV BLOG: A financial crisis has begun in Ukraine
    6 days ago
  5. EU gas imports from Russia in charts
    5 days ago
  1. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    14 days ago
  2. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    27 days ago
  3. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    10 days ago
  4. Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules
    25 days ago
  5. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss