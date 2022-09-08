INA chairman tenders resignation after corruption scandal

INA chairman tenders resignation after corruption scandal
INA's Hungarian chairman Sandor Fasimon has offered to resign over a high-profile corruption scandal at the company.
By bne IntelliNews September 8, 2022

Croatian oil and gas company INA, a subsidiary of Hungarian oil and gas giant MOL, announced on September 7 that its Hungarian chairman Sandor Fasimon has offered to resign despite no involvement in any of the wrongful practices that surfaced around INA recently.

As chairman of the company, "he is accountable and feels moral responsibility for all activities of the company, irrespective of the due care exercised" the statement read.

Last month Croatia’s anti-corruption body, USKOK, arrested five people suspected of reselling natural gas that belonged to INA, causing damages worth HRK800mn (€113mn). One of them - Damir Skugor, head of INA’s natural gas retail department – is a member of the ruling HDZ party.

Opposition parties in parliament called for the resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, but the prime minister enjoys a comfortable and stable majority in parliament, and it seems highly unlikely that he will be forced out over the scandal.

Davor Filipovic, Croatia's economy ministry, on Tuesday, said the government called for the dismissal of INA's entire board over the case of fraud.

After a meeting with MOL executives in Zagreb on Wednesday, Filipovic said all members of the board had lost the confidence of the Croatian government.

"I made it clear that I expect the Hungarian members of INA's board to step down, too," he added.

MOL owns 49.08% of INA but exercises management rights over the company, in which the state of Croatia has a 44.84% stake.

Sandor Fasimon was appointed chairman of INA in mid-2018.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iran now has means to enrich sufficient uranium for nuclear bomb within weeks, says UN watchdog

Czechia pushes for more connections to LNG terminals

Belarus increases oil production and plans common oil market with Russia

News

Iran now has means to enrich sufficient uranium for nuclear bomb within weeks, says UN watchdog

Government daily, meanwhile, says “winter will bring the West to its senses”, implying Europe, US need nuclear deal relaunch to unlock Iranian energy supplies.

Yields on Turkey’s eurobond and lira papers almost draw level

Potentially explosive anomalies caused by the Erdogan administration’s curious economic policies continue to manifest.

Czechia pushes for more connections to LNG terminals

Czechia and Poland will resume work on the Stork II pipeline bringing gas from the Polish LNG terminal at Swinoujscie to Libhost in Czechia’s northern Moravian region.

Belarus increases oil production and plans common oil market with Russia

Amid the EU’s current energy crisis, Belarus and Russia are expanding their energy co-operation and Belarus is even increasing its oil production despite Western sanctions against its oil exports.

Poland’s central bank winds down 12-month tightening campaign with 25bp rise

Fears of recession begin to trump those of inflation.

Iran now has means to enrich sufficient uranium for nuclear bomb within weeks, says UN watchdog
1 hour ago
Yields on Turkey’s eurobond and lira papers almost draw level
8 hours ago
Czechia pushes for more connections to LNG terminals
16 hours ago
Belarus increases oil production and plans common oil market with Russia
16 hours ago
Poland’s central bank winds down 12-month tightening campaign with 25bp rise
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    6 days ago
  2. Eastern EU governments under pressure to act on rising living costs
    1 day ago
  3. Russia’s bleak leaked economic report probably part of budget debate posturing
    17 hours ago
  4. EM debt crisis around the corner
    16 hours ago
  5. S&P cuts Kazakhstan outlook to negative amid fears of Russian hand on oil export tap
    1 day ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    27 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    1 month ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    22 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss