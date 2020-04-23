Iran tests “online court” that protects trial participants from coronavirus

A special court in Iran set up to hear financial crime cases is seen in session.
By bne IntelIiNews April 23, 2020

The Iranian judiciary has launched an “online court” as a social distancing measure brought in to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, CITNA reported on April 23.

A press release from the judiciary said an online court session was successfully piloted on a secure fourth-generation (4G) Mobile Communications Company of Iran (MCI) network, with people from 50 locations across the country appearing on screen. Judges, lawyers, plaintiffs and defendants took part in the virtual court session.

MCI said it would test the virtual court technology on behalf of 50 different courts in Iran. If the project proved successful, the technology would be made available to other branches of the judiciary, it added.  

The system works with a 4G mobile SIM card and mobile router and connects to laptops.

Iran has the second worst COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East, behind that of Turkey, according to official figures on infection numbers. The country’s health ministry has confirmed 87,026 cases and the deaths of 5,481 people who tested positive for the disease.

Officials of the ministry said 389,507 tests for the virus have been conducted in Iran. The country’s population stands at 83mn. 

