Iranian general threatens to “blow away” all Trump’s “fluff”

An Iranian military commander has threatened to “blow away” all US President Donald Trump’s “fluff”, according to a Radio Farda report.

Hardline Iranians have repeatedly vowed that proper revenge will be exacted for the US drone strike assassination in January of the de facto head of Iran’s armed forces, Qasem Soleimani, and in a recent speech, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, reportedly said: "Mr Trump! Our revenge for the martyrdom of our great general is obvious, serious, and real.

"If a strand of hair comes off an Iranian head, we'll blow away all your fluff."

Soleimani commanded the IRGC Quds Force, an expeditionary force that has fought battles across Middle East conflict zones including in Iraq and Syria. To a large extent, he was viewed as running Iran’s foreign policy across the region and coordinating actions with Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Trump has said the killing of Soleimani was justified because he was the “world’s number one terrorist”, responsible for the deaths of many US soldiers, such as those killed with improvised explosive devices (IEDs), in Iraq.

In a speech on September 28, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif touched again on Tehran’s line that the US had done Islamic State (ISIS) a favour as Soleimani was "ISIS's enemy number one".

He added that the drone assassination was proof of the Americans' “cowardice and savagery” but also reflected on how important Soleimani was to Iran, observing that the US “hit so hard that we are left with only one arm”.