J.P. Morgan considers including Serbian bonds in GBI-EM index

J.P. Morgan considers including Serbian bonds in GBI-EM index
By bne IntelliNews January 27, 2020

J.P. Morgan has placed Serbia on Index Watch Positive and could include it in its Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), Serbia’s central bank said in a statement.

Central bank governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic said that if J.P. Morgan decides to include Serbia in the index, the effects on the domestic financial market would be numerous as the country’s investor base will expand considerably and Serbia will be eligible for the broadest group of eminent investors from all over the world.

J.P. Morgan is expected to decide on Serbian bonds’ inclusion in the second quarter of 2020.

“This is a huge recognition of all we have done until now,” Tabakovic said in the statement.

According to the statement, J.P. Morgan has praised Serbia’s activities in terms of adjusting the bonds market to the best international practices, which has led to increased foreign investors’ demand for local securities and increase in secondary market liquidity in the last two years.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

North Macedonia’s central bank cuts key rate by 0.25 pp

North Macedonia’s central bank decided on January 15 to cut the key rate to 2% from 2.25%, assessing that there is a space for further easing of monetary policy. The decision was based on ... more

Further Turkey rate cut on Jan 16 expected by 13 of 21 surveyed economists

Thirteen of 21 economists surveyed by Reuters said they expected that the Turkish central bank would bring in another rate cut at its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on January 16. The ... more

Turkey’s Oct industrial output data “ice in pants for those hoping for V-shape recovery” says economist

Turkish industrial production rose for the second-straight month in October—but the pace of the recorded growth was significantly less than anticipated, weighing on expectations for a fast ... more

Most Read

  1. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    5 days ago
  2. Who's who in the new Russian government
    3 days ago
  3. Hydrogen-powered drone being developed in Hungary
    6 days ago
  4. INTERVIEW: Ukraine gas tariffs stay low, energy sector outlook improves
    7 days ago
  5. Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    18 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    11 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    5 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss