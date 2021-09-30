Journalists threaten strike over resignation of Slovenian news agency director

Journalists threaten strike over resignation of Slovenian news agency director
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje September 30, 2021

The director of the Slovenian news agency STA, Bojan Veselinovic, resigned on September 30, a move that prompted the journalists' association to threaten a strike if the rightwing government of PM Janez Jansa fails to fulfil its obligations towards the agency.

The Jansa government cut off funding for STA at the end of 2020, after Jansa accused it of unfair reporting. STA is supposed to receive funds for its public service activities. The European Commission has repeatedly expressed serious concerns about this issue.

The Slovene Association of Journalists said that the situation at STA had never before been more alarming.

Veselinovic stepped down after he rejected a government-proposed agreement, which he described as damaging for the agency.

He announced his resignation after talks with the director of the Government Communications Office (UKOM) Uros Urbanija on a public service contract for 2021, which were mediated by President Borut Pahor, ended unsuccessfully. 

"I will never participate in the trampling of journalistic autonomy," Veselinovic said in a press statement.

“Basically, the dispute between the government and the STA has always been about its attitude towards media independence and an attempt to subordinate the agency. If the STA insists on its demands, it will undoubtedly succeed in court and the government will repay its debt at the latest,” Veselinovic underlined.

Following his resignation, the Journalists' Union of Slovenia urged the government to immediately fulfil due obligations, to start financing the STA public services and thus prevent its bankruptcy.

“If the government does not do this, we will start preparations for a strike,” they announced.

"Veselinovic’s resignation comes following the government's persistent efforts to symbolically and financially break the information backbone of the Slovenian media space, its professional, editorial and institutional independence," the union warned in a press release.

For more than 270 days, STA has not received payment for the public service provided, although payment is required by two laws.

"The money raised in the campaign for STA survival with public contributions has run out, and negotiations between the STA managment and the government's communications office have been closed. The agency is on the verge of bankruptcy and a completely uncertain future after several months of financial exhaustion, and the constitutional right of citizens to information is endangered,” they warned.

Meanwhile, STA reported that the bodies representing the staff at the agency urged those responsible to take action following Veselinovic's resignation by resolving the situation "in full compliance with the law while preserving the agency's institutional autonomy and editorial independence."

UKOM director Uros Urbanija reacted in a tweet saying that Veselinovic had no sincere wish to sign the public service contract and resolve the situation at the STA.

"Since there were no more arguments against signing the contract, he preferred to step down,” he said on Twitter.

The European Commission regretted the deteriorating situation and expressed concern over the latest development with STA.

“We have repeatedly expressed serious concern and expectation that the Slovenian government will ensure the independence and adequate funding of the STA,” Commission spokesman Christian Wigand was cited by Slovenian media.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian IT major Softline to hold IPO, use cash for M&As

Croatian banks to invest up to €100mn to adjust IT systems for euro adoption

Kazakhstan to abandon domestic eGov platform for Russian service

News

Russian IT major Softline to hold IPO, use cash for M&As

The international digital transformation and cybersecurity solution and service provider announced that it planned to list on the London Stock Exchange.

Poland extends state of emergency on border with Belarus until end of November

Government weaponises refugees as threat to Poles, while opposition accuses it of violating international law by not allowing them to file for protection.

Czech central bank hikes interest rates to 1.5%

Bank board defies government by raising rates by 75 bps, the largest increase in 24 years.

Taliban and Tajikistan engage in sabre-rattling

Dushanbe has irked the Taliban by offering a haven to its foes.

Serbia and Kosovo strike temporary deal

Standoff to end in northern Kosovo after officials reach agreement ending crisis sparked by Kosovo's new rules for car number plates.

Russian IT major Softline to hold IPO, use cash for M&As
2 hours ago
Poland extends state of emergency on border with Belarus until end of November
2 hours ago
Czech central bank hikes interest rates to 1.5%
4 hours ago
Taliban and Tajikistan engage in sabre-rattling
7 hours ago
Serbia and Kosovo strike temporary deal
10 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Belarusian KGB officer killed in shootout with protester
    2 days ago
  2. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    1 day ago
  3. LONG READ: How a V-shaped market and ageing pipes and fields sent gas prices soaring
    4 days ago
  4. Tajikistan ‘receives reports of Taliban allies making plans for incursion’
    4 days ago
  5. COMMENT: New skirmish between Serbia and Kosovo threatens the future of dialogue
    1 day ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    10 days ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    23 days ago
  3. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    11 days ago
  4. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    16 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    6 months ago

Reports

Dismiss