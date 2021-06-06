Kosovo’s PPI inflation speeds up to 2% y/y in 1Q21

Kosovo’s producer price index (PPI) went up by 2% year on year in the first quarter of 2021, speeding up from a slim PPI inflation of 0.2% y/y in the previous quarter, data from the statistics agency KAS indicated on June 4.

After falling for most of 2020, PPI inflation returned to the level last seen in the first quarter of 2019.

The index rose 1.5% from the previous three months in the first quarter of 2021, after ticking up by 0.3% q/q in 4Q20.

In annual terms, Kosovo posted the largest PPI increases in the extraction of metals (15.7%), production of motor vehicles (6.5%) and electricity, gas, steam and air supply conditioning (5.5%).

The increase was offset mostly by dropping production prices of furniture (-5.1%), chemical products (-2.6%) and leather (-2.3%)

In 2020, Kosovo’s average PPI deflation was 0.6%, after producer prices rose by 0.9% a year earlier.