Kosovo tightens measures following spike in coronavirus cases

By bne IntelliNews July 12, 2020

Kosovo's government decided on July 12 to tighten measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic after the number of people infected spiked in the last few days.

Kosovo announced 203 new cases on Saturday evening, bringing the number of infected to 4,715. 2,377 cases are still active. Meanwhile, 101 people died as a result of the coronavirus. At the University Clinical Center of Kosovo, 301 patients are hospitalised with coronavirus and 29 are in serious condition

Kosovan Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said after a meeting with the Security Council that there will be no declaration of a state of emergency at the moment, but strict measures have been re-imposed.

"There was a general agreement to take additional strict measures and rigorous implementation of those measures," Hoti was cited by broadcaster RTK.

However, the prime minister has left the door open to declare a state of emergency in the coming days if needed.

The measures require all businesses to be equipped with disinfectants, whil there will be strict inspections by the health inspectorate and the police.

Further, Hoti announced that religious events and public gatherings will be temporarily banned.

Wearing masks, social distancing and disinfection are the main measures that should be implemented in protection against COVID-19, Hoti underlined.

The prime minister announced that there will be also an "aggressive" media campaign to make citizens aware of the existence of the virus as many people do not believe that the virus exist.

Related Articles

Kosovo’s new civil code opens the way for gay marriage

Kosovo’s new Civil Code, currently in draft form, opens the way for same-sex marriages, Justice Minister Selim Selimi told a press conference on July 7.  According to Selimi, the draft of ... more

Telekom Srbija places highest bid of €155mn for Kosovo’s IPKO

Pristina mayor Shpend Ahmeti said on June 25 that Serbian state-owned telco Telekom Srbija has placed the highest bid worth €155mn to acquire its Kosovan peer IPKO Telecommunications, but that ... more

Kosovo’s Constitutional Court opens way for new government

Kosovo’s Constitutional Court ruled late on May 28 that a new government can be formed without the need for new elections, sparking outrage in the Vetevendosje party that won the October elections ... more

