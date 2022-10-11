Lagos announces new airport to be built in 2023

Work on the long-delayed New Lagos Airport is to begin in 2023, the regional government has revealed.

In a post on the Lagos State government’s official Instagram account, it said planning for the project has been completed, and work on finding funding is now underway.

The first masterplan for the New Lagos airport was completed in 2015 but has repeatedly been delayed and pushed back due to problems with landowners and financing.

The airport, which will officially be called the Lekki-Epe International Airport, is designed to go alongside the new Lekki Deep Seaport, which is expected to begin operations by the first quarter of 2023. The seaport is being built by China Harbour Engineering.

As things stand, Lagos’ main airport is the Murtala Mohammed International Airport. This is also in the process of expanding, and its second terminal was commissioned in March.