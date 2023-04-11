Lowest rainfall in decades threatens Turkey’s grain production

Lowest rainfall in decades threatens Turkey’s grain production
Wheat harvesting in Sivas, central Turkey. / Maurice Flesier, cc-by-sa 4.0
By bne IntelIiNews April 11, 2023

Severe drought will pose a bigger threat than earthquake impacts to Turkey’s grain production in marketing year 2023-24.

The dire situation is outlined in a Global Agricultural Information Network (GAIN) report from the Foreign Agricultural Service of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Turkey’s cumulative rainfall totals from last October to February dropped to their lowest levels in decades at around 30% below the historical average for the period, the report noted.

“The lack of rain is particularly concerning for both winter wheat and winter barley, most of which are unirrigated,” the USDA said. “In addition, the shortfall in precipitation has also contributed to lower water levels in reservoirs and dams in different parts of the country, which may limit the amount of water available for irrigation later in the year for rice and corn.”

The two massive earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and Syria, killing towards 60,000 people according to latest estimates, caused more than $100bn in damage across 11 Turkish provinces—but the USDA reiterated that the drought, rather than earthquake consequences, was set to take the larger toll on Turkey’s grain harvest.

However, while, because of the dry conditions, Turkey’s wheat output was forecast to remain unchanged at 17.25mn tonnes, despite the difficulties, the country’s corn production was expected to hit a record 7.7mn tonnes, the USDA added.

It also said that the wheat-harvested area was projected to increase by 350,000 hectares in 2023-24, a prediction based on the expectation that relatively stronger domestic wheat prices would motivate farmers to plant more wheat instead of cotton and sunflower

The USDA forecast that Turkish wheat imports would be unchanged from 2022-23 at 10mn tonnes, but also observed that they could move higher if drought persists and production declines.

Around 70% of the wheat Turkey imports is re-exported as flour and pasta. Turkey is the world’s number one flour exporter.

Most of the earthquake damage occurred in four provinces that produce a relatively small amount of grain, the USDA pointed out. Those provinces account for 5% of Turkey’s wheat production, 5% of corn and 4% of barley, it added.

According to industry sources cited by World-Grain.com, 10 small- and medium-sized flour mills in Turkey were damaged in the earthquake disaster, but it was not anticipated that the damage would impact the country’s overall flour production.

“In other words, mills unaffected by the earthquakes can easily pick up the slack for those damaged facilities,” the USDA said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey’s central bank collecting physical dollars at Grand Bazaar

US to check Turkey, Russia trade data for signs Ankara meeting sanctions pledge on goods

Growth momentum picking up in Turkish manufacturing shows March PMI

News

Ukrainian billionaire Novynskyi's Smart Media raided, assets seized

Authorities have arrested the assets of leading Ukrainian conglomerate Smart Holdings, changed the name of the beneficial owner of shares in the registrar and taken control of its three gas fields that supply gas directly to Kharkiv.

Orban calls US a friend after he pulls out of Russian-dominated IIB

Premier tones down his anti-Western rhetoric after increased pressure from the Biden administration and the threat of further sanctions against Hungarian officials.

Moldovan pro-Russian leader sentenced to 15 years jail for massive bank fraud

Ilan Shor, currently in Israel, sentenced to 15 years' jail and must repay €250mn for banking fraud that cost Moldova 10% of GDP.

Slovak central bank chief under pressure after conviction for bribery

Slovak premier and president call for governor to reconsider his position but Kazimir says he will appeal.

EU lawyers say Russian frozen central bank funds must be returned after the war

Lawyers of the European Commission have come to the conclusion that the Central Bank of Russia's frozen assets must be returned to Russia after the war in Ukraine ends, Die Welt reported on April 13.

Ukrainian billionaire Novynskyi's Smart Media raided, assets seized
11 hours ago
Orban calls US a friend after he pulls out of Russian-dominated IIB
11 hours ago
Moldovan pro-Russian leader sentenced to 15 years jail for massive bank fraud
18 hours ago
Slovak central bank chief under pressure after conviction for bribery
22 hours ago
EU lawyers say Russian frozen central bank funds must be returned after the war
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. US to step up pressure on Orban government, may levy sanctions against Hungarian citizens, press report
    3 days ago
  2. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    8 days ago
  3. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    2 months ago
  4. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    3 months ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    24 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    14 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    21 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The quiet and the noisy
    27 days ago
  5. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss