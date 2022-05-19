Macron urges Sofia and Skopje to solve their dispute amid tensions in Europe

Macron urges Sofia and Skopje to solve their dispute amid tensions in Europe
Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovacevski on a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. / vlada.mk
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje May 19, 2022

The French President Emmanuel Macron urged Bulgaria and North Macedonia on May 18 to solve their dispute which will open the EU perspective for Skopje at a time when there is a risk of destabilisation in the continent, as he held phone conversation with leaders of both countries.

Bulgaria used its veto for the first time two years ago, which also prevents Albania from starting EU accession talks, as Tirana and Skopje are coupled in the process. Pressure on Sofia to lift the veto has increased following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Macron held phone talks with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovacevski. 

“The purpose of these talks, while France holds the EU presidency, was to encourage the two countries to quickly pursue the dialogue on the dispute between them,” the President’s office said in the statement.

Macron recalled his attachment to the EU perspective of the Western Balkans, in particular in the context of the destabilisation that the European continent is going through amid the Russian attacks on Ukraine, according to the statement.

In the meantime, Bulgarian news agency BTA reported on May 18 that Radev told Macron that Bulgaria expects specific results from North Macedonia in that respect before Sofia can lift its veto on launching the EU accession talks with Skopje.

The phone calls were held the same day as the European Parliament started a debate on the progress reports on Albania and North Macedonia, which it is set to vote on on May 19.

According to Radio Slobodna Evropa, EU Commissioner Didier Reynders, who replaced EU enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi during the session of the European Parliament, called for EU negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania to begin before the end of the French presidency on June 30.

The report on North Macedonia presented by MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk urges EU countries to show unity by formally opening accession talks with Skopje and Tirana, taking into account the geopolitical implications.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Albania’s notorious ‘TikTok judge’ sacked

Borrell says EU should step up engagement in Western Balkans to counter Russia threat

EBRD expects 30% GDP contraction in Ukraine in 2022, lowers emerging Europe projections

News

Belarus expands its use of the death penalty

Belarus has broadened the legal use of death by firing squad in order to further supress oppositional activity within the country, creating a further rift with the West and with the country's population.

The Mariupol siege is over as the last Azov defenders surrender

The month-long siege of the Azovstal metal works in Mariupol is over after the remaining members of the Azov fighters surrendered and Russian forces took complete control of the almost totally destroyed sprawling plant.

Kyrgyzstan: Eccentric health minister fights for his job amid claims of corruption and bullying

That Beishenaliyev has held onto his job this long has much to do with his old friendship with the president.

Azov commanders have remained behind in the Mariupol steelworks to continue the fight

Russia claims 1,730 Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov brigade holed up for nearly tw months in the Azovstal metal works have been taken prisoner since May 16, but a video released by the deputy commander claims the leaders are staying and will fight.

Russia hopes Chinese carmakers will help revive Moskvitch brand

Moscow is reportedly in talks with Chinese carmakers in the hopes of obtaining parts and design expertise for the revival of the Soviet-era Moskvitch brand.

Belarus expands its use of the death penalty
14 hours ago
The Mariupol siege is over as the last Azov defenders surrender
1 day ago
Kyrgyzstan: Eccentric health minister fights for his job amid claims of corruption and bullying
1 day ago
Azov commanders have remained behind in the Mariupol steelworks to continue the fight
1 day ago
Russia hopes Chinese carmakers will help revive Moskvitch brand
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Just another day in Ukraine's hell
    3 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    13 days ago
  3. Russian-linked businessmen bid for strategic Greek port
    8 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Sanctions are working, but the West risks isolating Russian reformers instead of galvanising them
    3 days ago
  5. Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe
    4 days ago
  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    25 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    17 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    13 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    23 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss