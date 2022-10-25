Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant

Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant
Westinghouse formally made an offer to the Polish government to build the country's first reactor in September. / Urenco
By bne IntelliNews October 25, 2022

The US nuclear technology company Westinghouse Electric is closing in on winning the Polish government’s contract to build Poland’s first nuclear power plant, a deputy prime minister hinted on October 24.

Nuclear power is the all-important plank in Poland’s plan to reduce the currently dominant share of coal and lignite in electricity generation. Due to its reliance on dirty fossil fuels, Poland’s electricity grid is one of the most carbon-intensive in Europe.

Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin and Climate Minister Anna Moskwa met the US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to discuss the US offer to build the first of six planned reactors in Poland.

“I think that after this meeting we are much closer to making this decision [to choose a technology provider],” Sasin said after the meeting.

“By the end of the year, our country will choose the technology in which the first nuclear power plant … will be built. We want to meet this deadline so that … the construction starts in 2026,” Moskwa said.

Westinghouse formally made an offer to the Polish government to build the country's first reactor in September.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) and France’s EDF are also in the race.

But Warsaw’s long-standing close cooperation with the US – which has recently become even closer because of Russia’s war in Ukraine – makes the choice of the American AP1000 nuclear technology even more likely.

Poland’s plan is to build four to six nuclear reactors by the mid-2040s. The government envisages that the first reactor will start supplying electricity to the grid as soon as 2033. 

However, even pro-nuclear experts are worried that a timeline of just over 10 years is too ambitious.

Meanwhile, Westinghouse sued in federal court to block a potential deal for KHNP to sell reactors to Poland, S&P Global reported on October 23.

According to the report, Westinghouse said that “KHNP's reactor design includes intellectual property licensed by Westinghouse and requires permission from the US company before being transferred to Poland and other countries considering deploying [KHNP-designed] APR1400 reactor.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Dirty bombs and exploding dams: Moscow claims Kyiv is plotting to kill its own citizens in baseless false-flag accusation

Unusually warm autumn boosting Europe in its energy battle with Putin

Kosovo’s KEDS deploys drones to monitor power distribution network

News

Dirty bombs and exploding dams: Moscow claims Kyiv is plotting to kill its own citizens in baseless false-flag accusation

Moscow accuses Kyiv of plotting to detonate a “dirty bomb” in a false-flag attack on its own territory, despite not providing any evidence to prove the claim.

Unusually warm autumn boosting Europe in its energy battle with Putin

Delay to onset of heating season helping to protect European gas stocks despite weak flows of Russian gas.

Ukrainian secret service detains Motor Sich president over Russian collaboration accusations

Ukraine’s secret service (SBU) has detained the head of Motor Sich, a leading aircraft engine manufacturer, over allegations of Russian co-operation, the Kyiv Independent reported on October 23.

Montenegrin president’s party almost wiped out in local elections

Milo Djukanovic is trying to force an early general election but the poor performance of the DPS at local level indicates his party continues to lose support.

Russian strikes damage over 50% of Ukraine's energy facilities, cutting power to 1.4mn households

More than half of Ukraine’s energy facilities have been damaged after massive Russian strikes over the weekend, Ukraine Business News reported on October 24.

Dirty bombs and exploding dams: Moscow claims Kyiv is plotting to kill its own citizens in baseless false-flag accusation
5 hours ago
Unusually warm autumn boosting Europe in its energy battle with Putin
10 hours ago
Ukrainian secret service detains Motor Sich president over Russian collaboration accusations
12 hours ago
Montenegrin president’s party almost wiped out in local elections
14 hours ago
Russian strikes damage over 50% of Ukraine's energy facilities, cutting power to 1.4mn households
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  2. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    1 day ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    7 days ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    4 days ago
  5. ENERGY CRISIS: Gas prices down but restocking EU tanks in 2023 looks more difficult than 2022
    3 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    17 days ago
  2. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    26 days ago
  3. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    28 days ago
  4. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    13 days ago
  5. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss