MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts

MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts
Real convergence: GDP per capita at PPP (% of Eurozone average).
By Gunter Deuber and Dorota Strauch of Raiffeisen Research in Vienna and Warsaw February 1, 2021

Croatia and Bulgaria, two smaller Southeast European countries without alternatives, are currently on a course towards the euro. Partly because of lack of monetary and exchange rate autonomy, the economic cycles of both countries are very dependent on the euro bloc. Croatia and Bulgaria could join the euro area by the middle of this decade. But of course, this is only in an optimistic scenario and if they are able to implement their demanding commitments after joining the ERM II. And here euro accession has become more difficult than before, because until now it has not been linked to such comprehensive goals in the institutional and political sphere.

But it is not only in institutional or political terms that both Southeast European countries are not euro dream candidates. Croatia and Bulgaria are even further away from the euro area than many other CE/SEE countries, measured for instance by income levels or real convergence. Here, the Czech Republic or, to some extent, Hungary or Poland would be more suitable candidates. Even Romania's income level in relation to the euro area is higher than that of Croatia or Bulgaria.

Nevertheless, after Croatia and Bulgaria, it is likely to remain quiet on the euro enlargement front for a very long time. From the perspective of the remaining current potential euro candidates – Czechia, Hungary, Poland and Romania – economic arguments, albeit from different angles, for accession are not convincing at present. The arguments of lower transaction costs, smooth access to deep euro capital markets, or the benefits of deeper integration and supposedly better economic growth prospects of euro membership are hardly convincing at present. Moreover, the current euro area outsiders in CE/SEE have been quite successful with their own national currencies.

Furthermore, EU and ECB crisis management has not been centred around the euro area in the context of the COVID-19 crisis – the Next Generation EU package or the ECB swap lines for CE/SEE countries are worth mentioning here. Therefore, political incentives to join the currency union have possibly decreased for the current outsiders. In some cases, the degree of de facto euroization (e.g. through foreign currency loans or foreign banking sector ownership) has decreased. In this respect, it is also not surprising that there is currently no clear euro strategy or perspective in any of the four countries. And the medium-term prospects are not getting any better.

Inflation and monetary policy divergences ahead

We think that inflation and monetary policy cycles between the euro area and CE/SEE are unlikely to be in sync in the coming years. Currently, we see first monetary policy rate hikes in CE/SEE in 2022, something that is definitely not around the corner for the ECB. Furthermore, we do not think that such economic arguments will really be overshadowed by an EU integration policy calculus in the coming years. In fact, at a general policy level, divergence between EU institutions and some CE/SEE countries intensified in recent years, while independent or “national” banking sector policies are also partly en vogue. Not to forget that there has also been good experience in the recent past with an independent conventional and/or unconventional monetary policy orientation in CE/SEE.

Since there is no hurry, countries like Hungary or Poland have also proclaimed ambitious convergence targets to take the wind out of the sails of the euro issue. They want to reach 85-90% of the income level of the euro area or the richest euro countries before deciding whether to enter the euro. That is the current income level in the Czech Republic and so the issue can be put on the back burner. At present, real convergence with the euro area in Poland and Hungary is around 70%, and it will probably take at least 10 years to catch up significantly further.

Moreover, in the past some economists and market observers were probably perennially too optimistic on this front. We cannot rule out the possibility that the issue of euro adoption may gain some momentum in the late 2020s, but according to our current assessment, we do not see any of the four larger CE/SEE euro area outsiders as a full member of the monetary union until the end of the 2020s. The possibility of an ERM II membership before then is in our opinion a bit higher though.

Romania to join ahead of Poland and Hungary – Czechia the next Sweden?

With less emphasis on economic arguments, the euro accession question is increasingly becoming a purely political question. This means that in the coming years the euro question could be shaped above all by shifts in politics and power or by electoral decisions. In addition, it should not be forgotten that without the UK the gap between the euro area and the EU has narrowed considerably and that many important EU decisions could in the long term increasingly become euro decisions, even if these patterns were less present in the current crisis.

Regardless of this, in most CE/SEE countries the euro is now in any case the winner – witness Romania. Here, the sentiment towards the euro has always been positive, both among individuals and the authorities. Currently, we are inclined to see Romania in the euro area “waiting room” in the late 2020s. For Romania the incentives are possibly the highest when looking at the widespread usage of the euro and the overall positive attitude towards the currency within the population. Moreover, substantial savings in euros complicate the crediting process, as the extension of foreign currency loans is much more restricted than in the past. Even though the inflation rate has remained at low levels over the past decade and the exchange rate has been stable enough, euro-denominated deposits account for a large part of the total deposits of the population.

In the case of Czechia we see the country possibly turning into the “Sweden” of Central Europe, i.e. being part of the EU, but not joining the monetary union for a long time despite compliance with the Maastricht criteria, and not entering ERM II on a voluntary basis. In the case of Poland and Hungary we think it makes sense to wait with a clear euro strategy, as the degree of real and nominal convergence (especially of inflation cycles) is less advanced here.

The same applies to Romania, while the issue of real convergence should not be underestimated as well. However, Romania can capitalise on a very promising real convergence story. Romania made the biggest convergence progress in recent years, boosting the relative income level compared to the euro area from below 50% to around 65% as of 2019. With such a performance during the 2020s Romania could definitely achieve a sufficient degree of real convergence in order to enter the euro area before the end of the decade.

Who would have thought that the once poorest country in the EU's eastward enlargement could introduce the euro (far) ahead of Hungary, Poland or especially the Czech Republic. But there is still a lot of time until then, at least 10 years, and until then there will be a lot to deal with in terms of interest rate and currency risks and political swings in the CE/SEE region.

Gunter Deuber is the Head of Research at Raiffeisen Bank International in Vienna. Dorota Strauch is Head of Research for Poland.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Easing of COVID-19 wave pushed up Bulgarian business climate indicator in January

Transparency International warns of backsliding in Serbia and Bosnia

Bulgaria’s latest nuclear u-turn

Opinion

STOLYPIN: Vpered KoZa! Can Navalny mobilise the Coalition of the Fed-Up?

The Coalition of the Fed-Up is what in many ways defines Russian politics today, and the goal of everyone in this multi-player game of political Risk.

FPRI BMB Russia: Navalny stirs dissent in the Communist Party of Russia

The protests in support of Navalny have served to highlight once again the quiet debate raging within the KPRF between the old guard and younger, more progressive elements.

ING: IMF World Economic Outlook shows diverging growth path for emerging markets

Update marks a shallower contraction and an upward revision for 2021 growth thanks to vaccines and stimulus support.

ING: Russian budget’s modest deficit leaves fiscal room for 2021

In 2020, Russia managed to limit the federal deficit at 3.8% of GDP, thanks to better-than-expected revenue collection, one-off proceeds of 1.0% of GDP and a persistent spending backlog of 1.0% of GDP.

ING: Russian corporates are back to foreign debt redemption in 2020

Russian corporates reduced foreign debt by $11bn in a tumultuous 2020 after a steady 2019. Still, with 89% of the debt refinanced, foreign debt redemption is not a material pressure factor for the ruble.

STOLYPIN: Vpered KoZa! Can Navalny mobilise the Coalition of the Fed-Up?
21 hours ago
FPRI BMB Russia: Navalny stirs dissent in the Communist Party of Russia
3 days ago
ING: IMF World Economic Outlook shows diverging growth path for emerging markets
4 days ago
ING: Russian budget’s modest deficit leaves fiscal room for 2021
6 days ago
ING: Russian corporates are back to foreign debt redemption in 2020
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    4 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
    7 days ago
  3. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    4 days ago
  4. Putin strikes a conciliatory tone in his World Economic Forum speech but warns of an “all against all” fight if tensions are ignored
    5 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2021 Russia
    5 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    22 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    4 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    12 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    15 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss