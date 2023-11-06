Mobile phone imports to Uzbekistan up sharply

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent November 6, 2023

Uzbekistan imported almost 2.6mn mobile phones in the first three quarters of 2023.

According to the national statistical agency, the volume of imports y/y increased by 398,300 devices and the cost of the iports, $178.2mn, was up 23% y/y. Some 700,000 devices worth $48mn were imported in August and September alone.

China was the main supplier of phones to Uzbekistan, shipping 2.3mn devices in the reporting period, up more than 40% y/y.

Imports of phones from Vietnam also grew sharply, to 223,100 phones (+42.5% y/y).

In October, the government adopted a resolution that simplifies the import of phones. Individuals are now able to import two devices worth up to $2,000 duty-free through airports.

