Moldova’s trade gap widens in January-May on expensive energy imports

Moldova’s trade gap widens in January-May on expensive energy imports
By bne IntelliNews July 18, 2022

Moldova’s trade gap reached $1.7bn (+8.5% y/y) or €1.55bn in January-May — 19% more compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published by the statistics bureau BNS.

The deterioration was the effect of higher prices paid by the country that is totally dependent on imports of natural gas and petroleum products. The gap would have been wider, but the exports of cereals, oilseeds and edible oil increased significantly.

Moldova’s exports, in the first five months of the year, surged by 70% y/y (+$770mn) and reached $1.88bn. A small part of the increase was due to some $100mn of oil and petroleum products imported by a CIS member country (possibly Belarus, BNS data provides no hint) through Moldova.

The largest part of the rally seen in Moldova’s exports was due to higher exports of cereals, oilseeds and vegetable oil: the combined exports surged to $710mn, in the first five months of the year from less than $160mn in the same period of 2021. The imports increased at a moderate rate and Moldova’s trade surplus for the three items increased by over $500mn to $575mn in January-May.

But the imports of energy items more than doubled to $871mn in January-May from $313mn in the same period of 2021. The natural gas imports more than tripled to $$404mn. The trade deficit for the two items (petroleum products and natural gas) soared to nearly $750mn in January-May from $300mn in the same period last year.

In May alone, Moldova’s trade deficit slightly narrowed (by 1.4% y/y) to $357mn, but it widened by 13% y/y to €337mn when expressed to euros.

Exports soared by 137% y/y to €394mn while imports rose by 58% y/y to €731mn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kyrgyzstan preps mining project with China in mind

Iran capable of making nuclear weapon declares adviser to supreme leader

The CBR’s macroeconomic survey paints a mixed picture of Russia’s growth out to 2025

Data

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn

Russia’s international currency reserves have fallen by $56.7bn to reach $572.7bn (including the CBR’s frozen reserves in Europe) as of July 8, the Central Bank of Russia reported on July 15.

Ukraine’s inflation continues to soar, hits 21.5% in June

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) put through an emergency rate hike in June to subdue soaring inflation, but to little effect. The rate of price growth continued to hit 21.5% in June (chart), the central bank reported on June 14.

Slovak consumer prices in June rose to highest level since 2000

Inflation rose to 13.2% year-on-year, while in month-on-month terms, growth in prices in June slowed to 1.2%.

Ukraine wheat and grain production forecasts tumble, but some exports start

The outlook for the production and export of Ukraine’s grain production this year has tumbled due to the war raging in the country, stoking fears of a global food crisis.

Hungary’s automotive industry rebounds in May

Headline industrial output increased by 9.4% y/y in May, with automotive output up 8.7%.

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn
3 days ago
Ukraine’s inflation continues to soar, hits 21.5% in June
3 days ago
Slovak consumer prices in June rose to highest level since 2000
3 days ago
Ukraine wheat and grain production forecasts tumble, but some exports start
4 days ago
Hungary’s automotive industry rebounds in May
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    6 days ago
  2. Russian freight train arrives in Iran, marking new trade corridor milestone
    4 days ago
  3. Serbia’s strong tech sector growth defies brain drain
    9 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: French compromise pushes North Macedonia in uncertain direction
    6 days ago
  5. How many days of gas consumption are in Europe’s storage tanks?
    7 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    22 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    1 month ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    18 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    17 days ago
  5. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss