Montenegro’s biggest industrial producer KAP shuts down after energy price hike

Montenegro’s biggest industrial producer KAP shuts down after energy price hike
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia January 2, 2022

Montenegro’s Uniprom has shut down the country’s sole aluminium smelter, KAP, with the procedure being completed by December 30, after it failed to reach an agreement on a new electricity price with power company EPCG, public broadcaster RTCG reported.

Uniprom warned earlier that it would close KAP as rising electricity prices make its production uneconomic. Uniprom’s owner, local businessman Veselin Pejovic, accused EPCG of being responsible for the decision, while EPCG asked the businessman to hold another round of talks to find a solution.

By the end of 2021, KAP was paying €45 per MWh plus VAT, while on international markets the electricity price is now around €250 per MWh. 

KAP’s contract with EPCG expired at the end of the year. EPCG requested a price of €183 per MWh as of January 2022 so that it will not suffer financial losses. However, KAP’s owner said it cannot afford to pay this price.

The closure of KAP is leaving 500 people without jobs, which is significant for the country of 620,000 people. KAP’s workers are seeking guarantees from the government that they will receive two unpaid monthly wages.

In December, Pejovic, submitted a proposal to transfer KAP to power company EPCG for one year in the latest move in the dispute between the two companies regarding the price at which EPCG will sell electricity to KAP in 2022. 

However, EPCG said it was not registered for aluminium smelting and the board of directors has no authority to amend the areas of activity of the company, as this can only be done by the shareholders. EPCG did, however, say it was willing to provide an additional discount to KAP for 2022 in order to secure the smelter’s operations.

This is not the first time KAP and EPCG have had disagreements. In 2016, KAP decided to end its contract with EPCG and import cheaper electricity from the Slovak company LE Trading. However, in 2017, a three-year contract with EPCG was signed at electricity price of €38.9 per MWh.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CEE banking: As good as it gets in (post-) crisis times and the challenging geopolitical environment

Montenegro’s economy posts strong 25.8% y/y growth in 3Q21

Back to rail at the start of the Western Balkans’ green transition

News

North Macedonia’s president gives mandate to SDSM’s new leader to form government

Dimitar Kovacevski's main challenge will be to find a solution with neighbouring Bulgaria to unblock North Macedonia's EU accession process.

Sources say Fillon nominated to Sibur board by TAIF shareholders

Sources say that the former French Prime Minister was nominated by shareholders from Sibur's former rival TAIF, with which it completed a mega merger in 2021.

HarperCollins settles with Abramovich Putin’s People book case, agrees to substantial corrections and to pay a donation to charity

The British publisher HarperCollins has settled with Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in a defamation case and has agreed to delete or change over 1,700 words in the book Putin’s People authored by veteran Russian reporter Catherine Belton,

NEO: Bonum continues investment spree with Russian coking coal

As green approaches to metallurgy come under the spotlight, investment fund Bonum Capital buys 16% of Koks, Russia’s largest producer of merchant coke and among the world’s cleanest coking coal plants.

Usmanov expects “green technologies” to transform European industry

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, whose fund owns 49% of steelmaker Metalloinvest, spoke about the likely significant impact of “green technologies” on Europe's metals industry.

North Macedonia’s president gives mandate to SDSM’s new leader to form government
3 days ago
Sources say Fillon nominated to Sibur board by TAIF shareholders
9 days ago
HarperCollins settles with Abramovich Putin’s People book case, agrees to substantial corrections and to pay a donation to charity
11 days ago
NEO: Bonum continues investment spree with Russian coking coal
11 days ago
Usmanov expects “green technologies” to transform European industry
12 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russian policymakers face economic perfect storm
    18 days ago
  2. DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: BOOK REVIEW – Reassessing the causes of the Soviet demise
    5 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan's new law on media unites journalists in opposition
    16 days ago
  4. Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes
    8 months ago
  5. Armenia’s new road projects: no simple endeavour
    11 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    16 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  3. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    26 days ago
  4. Academic close to Erdogan says Turkey should prepare for state of emergency due to economic crisis
    18 days ago
  5. Russian policymakers face economic perfect storm
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss