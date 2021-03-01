Montenegro to protect wines with smart tags in pilot study

Montenegro’s biggest wine producer, 13 Jul Plantaze, is implementing a pilot project for putting smart tags on wine bottles in order to protect them from counterfeiting, SecuringIndistry.com reported.

The tags, attached to bottles of wine, will provide track and trace capabilities based on QR codes plus additional information printed using an invisible photochromatic ink.

Researchers from Montenegro, Serbia, Finland and the Netherlands are working on the system, intended to detect bottles previously marked as sold on shop shelves, which could indicate an original bottle or its smart tag is being reused.

The tags are activated by the flashlight on mobile devices during the scanning process, with storage and data analysis on the Microsoft Azure cloud, using the Horizon 2020 TagItSmart! platform and the GS1 Digital Link Standard.

Consumers can install the scanning app, and can also input information on the context – whether the bottle is in store, sold or already consumed – in order to get additional information about each bottle.