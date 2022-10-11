MTN teaming up with TD Africa to expand broadband throughout Nigeria

MTN Nigeria is to team with TD Africa to roll out broadband throughout the country, it has revealed.

TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading distributor of technology, services and lifestyle products, will help the telecoms first provide wider access to broadband internet.

Speaking at an event on Victoria Island in Lagos, MTN Nigeria’s fixed broadband general manager Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka revealed that TD Africa’s wide customer and partner database would help expand the broadband offering.

“As we all know, data is the new oil. Our key role as operators and players in the industry is to ensure that we are effectively positioned to assist the Federal Government to achieve the ambitious goal of 70% broadband penetration by 2025,” Ikenna-Emeka said.

“The only way to efficiently achieve this objective is through continued collaboration among all the ecosystem players. For us at MTN, we believe very strongly in the fact that everyone deserves a modern connected life and we are continuously finding ways to make the customer’s life brighter. This means our broadband services are second to none and there is value for not just our customers, but our partners as well.”

MTN is Africa's largest mobile network operator, based in South Africa. Its largest customer base is in Nigeria. Outside of Africa, MTN is also present in Asia, in countries like Iran, Afghanistan and Syria.