MTN teaming up with TD Africa to expand broadband throughout Nigeria

By Jonny Tickle October 11, 2022

MTN Nigeria is to team with TD Africa to roll out broadband throughout the country, it has revealed.

TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading distributor of technology, services and lifestyle products, will help the telecoms first provide wider access to broadband internet.

Speaking at an event on Victoria Island in Lagos, MTN Nigeria’s fixed broadband general manager Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka revealed that TD Africa’s wide customer and partner database would help expand the broadband offering.

“As we all know, data is the new oil. Our key role as operators and players in the industry is to ensure that we are effectively positioned to assist the Federal Government to achieve the ambitious goal of 70% broadband penetration by 2025,” Ikenna-Emeka said.

“The only way to efficiently achieve this objective is through continued collaboration among all the ecosystem players. For us at MTN, we believe very strongly in the fact that everyone deserves a modern connected life and we are continuously finding ways to make the customer’s life brighter. This means our broadband services are second to none and there is value for not just our customers, but our partners as well.”

MTN is Africa's largest mobile network operator, based in South Africa. Its largest customer base is in Nigeria. Outside of Africa, MTN is also present in Asia, in countries like Iran, Afghanistan and Syria.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kenyan president aims to facilitate IPOs of up to 10 state firms over coming 12 months

Lagos announces new airport to be built in 2023

South Africa unions reject revised wage offer from Transnet amid falling staffing at port terminals due to escalating industrial action

News

Kenyan president aims to facilitate IPOs of up to 10 state firms over coming 12 months

Lagos announces new airport to be built in 2023

South Africa unions reject revised wage offer from Transnet amid falling staffing at port terminals due to escalating industrial action

Posta Kenya, SasaPay sign deal for money transfer business

Malawi sets November date for rollout of Africa's first malaria vaccine for children

Kenyan president aims to facilitate IPOs of up to 10 state firms over coming 12 months
1 hour ago
Lagos announces new airport to be built in 2023
2 hours ago
South Africa unions reject revised wage offer from Transnet amid falling staffing at port terminals due to escalating industrial action
2 hours ago
Posta Kenya, SasaPay sign deal for money transfer business
4 hours ago
Malawi sets November date for rollout of Africa's first malaria vaccine for children
4 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    3 days ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut is pre-emptive strike on EU’s price cap scheme
    5 days ago
  4. Russia prepares for new attacks against Ukraine from Belarusian territory
    7 days ago
  5. Lukashenko draws himself deeper into Putin’s war
    5 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    21 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    28 days ago
  3. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    3 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    12 days ago
  5. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss