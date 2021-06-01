North Macedonia to borrow €100mn from EIB to support SMEs during crisis

By bne IntelliNews June 1, 2021

North Macedonia has secured €100mn in inexpensive loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for on-lending to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) via commercial banks after the parliament adopted the law on the new borrowing, the finance ministry said on June 1.

The European Commission said also on June 1 it disbursed €80mn for North Macedonia from its macro financial assistance, which is the second and final tranche of its €160mn programme for the country.

“The corporate sector needs support to solve liquidity and solvency problems during the crisis, especially in contact-intensive industries,” the finance ministry said in the statement.

"New funding should be delivered via various mechanisms. In that way, a multiple positive effect on the economy will be achieved," Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi said.

The financial agreement with EIB on securing a €100mn loan is expected to be signed this month.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EBRD provides €4mn loan to North Macedonia’s Ohridska Banka

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a €4mn loan to North Macedonia’s Ohridska Bank for on-lending to local businesses to help them reach EU standards, the ... more

EBRD to lend €25mn to Raiffesen Leasing Croatia to support local SMEs

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on May 21 it has approved a €25mn senior unsecured loan to Raiffeisen Leasing in Croatia to support local small and medium-sized ... more

EBRD contributes 30% to BCR’s €200mn bond issue

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) placed RON300mn (€60mn) as part of the RON1bn issue launched by Romania’s second-biggest lender, Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), part of ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    9 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    22 days ago
  3. Ryanair forced landing in Minsk is not the first time planes were ordered down to arrest a passenger
    6 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The challenges of targeting Minsk and doing more harm than good
    1 day ago
  5. COMMENT: How the Gamestop phenomenon hit Russia
    6 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    19 days ago
  2. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    9 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    22 days ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    27 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss