Now fully owned by Sber, Yandex.Checkout rebrands to ‘YooMoney’

Now fully owned by Sber, Yandex.Checkout rebrands to ‘YooMoney’
Yandex.Checkout, a leading Russian payment service provider, is going to run its international operations – essentially in cross-border B2C payment operations – under a new brand, ‘YooMoney.’ The company says the transition will be completed by mid-December, 2020
By East West Digital News in Moscow December 2, 2020

Yandex.Checkout, a leading Russian payment service provider, is going to run its international operations – essentially in cross-border B2C payment operations – under a new brand, ‘YooMoney.’ The company says the transition will be completed by mid-December, 2020, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

As for domestic operations, they are now run under brand of ‘YooKassa.’

These changes are coming as a result of the company’s full acquisition by Sber. In June this year, the state-controlled financial and technology giant agreed the acquisition of Yandex’s 25% stake in what used to be their joint-venture.

Supporting some 20 online payment methods – from bank cards, to e-wallets, to contactless systems – YooMoney claims to serve 120,000 online platforms and mobile apps across the world with up to 4 million transactions per day. The company stands number one online payment service provider in Russia and Russian-speaking countries according to MARC’s 2019 ranking. 

The PSP also offers loans and instalment plans for merchants to sell products and services instantly, a fraud detection system, and a contextual advertising service for marketing products and services online.

YooMoney is also a popular e-wallet, previously know as Yandex.Money, that serves over 60 million registered B2C customers.

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of bne IntelliNews

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

FPRI BMB Russia: Sberbank releases a three-year transformation strategy to e-commerce concern

Ozon shares jump 40% in first minutes of trading after IPO on NASDAQ

Online video service ivi.ru starts NASDAQ IPO registration procedure

Tech

Ozon shares jump 40% in first minutes of trading after IPO on NASDAQ

Shares in Russian online retail giant Ozon surged by more than 40% on November 23 in the first minutes of trading after the most eagerly anticipated Russian initial public offering (IPO) in years.

Online video service ivi.ru starts NASDAQ IPO registration procedure

Just days after the triumphant NASDAQ IPO of Ozon, a leading Russian e-commerce company, another Russian digital major, ivi.ru, has started the registration procedure for a US IPO, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Leading Russian edtech startup Skyeng backed by Winter Capital, Baring Vostok

Skyeng, one of the most successful Russian startups, has received funding from two major investment firms, Winter Capital and Baring Vostok.

Mail.ru Group and Google launch international accelerator for video game developers

Google and My.Games, a branch of Mail.ru Group, last week announced a joint accelerator program “for promising mobile game studios and projects.”

Anton Mironenkov, Head of X5 Technologies: “In this pandemic, digital transformation is proving essential”

The head of Technologies at Russia's leading supermarket chain X5 Anton Mironenkov is spearheading the digital transformation of the company. He runs through the challenges in an interview with East West Digital News

Ozon shares jump 40% in first minutes of trading after IPO on NASDAQ
7 hours ago
Online video service ivi.ru starts NASDAQ IPO registration procedure
7 hours ago
Leading Russian edtech startup Skyeng backed by Winter Capital, Baring Vostok
7 hours ago
Mail.ru Group and Google launch international accelerator for video game developers
7 hours ago
Anton Mironenkov, Head of X5 Technologies: “In this pandemic, digital transformation is proving essential”
8 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    2 days ago
  2. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    8 days ago
  3. Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
    6 days ago
  4. Poland announces new strategy to contain COVID-19
    8 days ago
  5. FPRI BMB Russia: Putin shakes up Russia’s development agencies
    7 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    1 month ago
  2. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    8 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    2 days ago
  4. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    1 month ago
  5. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss