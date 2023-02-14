Number of Tajiks seeking to get Russian citizenship growing fast

Number of Tajiks seeking to get Russian citizenship growing fast
Coveted by some: Russian citizenship is increasingly sought after by Tajiks. / Russian government website
By Eurasianet February 14, 2023

Despite the economic hardship that Russia is enduring as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, a growing number of Tajiks are nevertheless seeking to adopt Russian citizenship.

According to fresh figures from Russia’s Interior Ministry, around 174,000 people with origins in Tajikistan received Russian citizenship in 2022. That is a sharp increase from almost 104,000 in 2021. The year before that, around 63,400 Tajiks chose to become Russian nationals.

Russia is historically a strong destination for people seeking to leave Tajikistan, where well-paid employment is sparse.

While Tajik expatriates have some scant freedom of movement and residency privileges in Russia as compared to peers from most of the world outside the former Soviet Union, they have limited access to accommodation and credit, making settling long-term a complicated proposition. Migrant labourers also face recurrent costs like payment for their work permits.

Holding Russian citizenship makes many problems go away.

Russian pensions are another draw. A minimum monthly pension in Tajikistan is just $14. In Russia, it is around $170, depending on the exchange rate.

The impetus to apply for citizenship is only likely to grow in coming years, despite Moscow’s deepening international isolation, as Russia pursues its stated goal to tinker with migration rules in such a way as to favour high-skilled professionals over low-skilled manual labourers. 

Russian citizenship holds grave risks too. Anecdotal evidence suggests that recent recipients of that status have been prioritised for military mobilisation as the Kremlin forges ahead with its offensives against Ukraine. Chatter on social media among recent transplants to Russia reflects an increase in cases of people not being allowed to board planes because they are of fighting age. 

Tajiks are permitted by the constitution to have dual Russia-Tajik citizenship, although there are some unspoken restrictions. People with Russian passports may not, in theory, hold government posts in Tajikistan, for example. 

The status of Tajiks with Russian passports being inveigled into fighting in Ukraine is also fraught with legal complications. The Tajik Foreign Ministry has urged its own nationals to refrain from enlisting with Russian forces, while pro-government lawyers have warned that serving as a mercenary is a criminal offence that carries a possible prison sentence of up to 25 years.

There is some concern in Tajik government circles at just how many people are choosing to adopt Russian citizenship. One official cited the precedent of Moscow applying pressure on its neighbours and partners by claiming to be working in the interest of protecting ethnic Russians or Russian nationals as a worry. The war in Ukraine has its roots in Moscow’s claims to be fighting on behalf of co-ethnic communities in eastern regions of that country.

“There is a hypothetical risk that Russia might decide to ‘protect the rights of Russians in Tajikistan,’ and hold a so-called referendum and so on,” one well-placed official told Eurasianet on condition of anonymity.

This article first appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

PANNIER: Rustam Emomali’s long and winding road to Tajikistan’s presidency

IMF: Charting globalization’s turn to 'slowbalization' after world financial crisis

Iran denies setting up combat drone factory with Russia

News

Nato chief sounds alarm on ammo shortage and urges members to invest in munitions production

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg took the radical step of calling on members to sign off on weapons procurement contracts that could commit them to billions of dollars of spending for years to come.

Romania and Moldova suspend flights after mystery objects spotted in sky

Romania and Moldova temporarily closed their airspace and Bucharest mobilised military jets in response to reports of mysterious objects floating in the sky.

Czech footballer's coming out praised as courageous statement in region still marred by anti-LGBTQ+ violence

Czech international Jakub Jankto has become the highest-profile active footballer to come out as homosexual.

Fans banned from Sheriff-Partizan match in Chisinau over coup plot fears

UEFA Europa Conference League match to take place days after Moldovan President Maia Sandu revealed Russian plans to destabilise the country.

Moody’s places quake-hit Iskenderun Port operator’s eurobonds on review for downgrade

During unprecedented world monetary easing two years ago, operator LimakPort sold $360mn of 15-year eurobonds with a 9.50% coupon.

Nato chief sounds alarm on ammo shortage and urges members to invest in munitions production
12 hours ago
Romania and Moldova suspend flights after mystery objects spotted in sky
13 hours ago
Czech footballer's coming out praised as courageous statement in region still marred by anti-LGBTQ+ violence
13 hours ago
Fans banned from Sheriff-Partizan match in Chisinau over coup plot fears
21 hours ago
Moody’s places quake-hit Iskenderun Port operator’s eurobonds on review for downgrade
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    1 year ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    23 days ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    21 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss