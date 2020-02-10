Online sales up 22% y/y in Romania last year

The turnover of the e-commerce sector in Romania hit €4.3bn in 2019, an increase of 22% compared to 2018, according to GPeC based on data supplied by major local online retailers members of the Romanian Association of Online Stores (ARMO) quoted by Agerpres.

The turnover includes the purchases of tangible goods made from local and foreign online stores but not including services, air tickets, vacation, travel, hotel reservations or utilities payments.

GPeC is the largest community of Romanian online retailers, set up with the aim of evaluating market dynamics.

“The pace of growth in 2019 vs. 2018 was slower compared to that in 2018 vs. 2017, when the growth rate was about 30%,” the report reads.

The report also quoted Eurostat data, according to which only 23% of the population of Romania made online purchases in 2019, which places the country second-to-last in the European Union, ahead of only Bulgaria with 22%.

According to the document, the sum of €4.3bn , as estimated by the Romanian e-commerce market, is strictly the e-tail segment, representing physical (tangible) products that were purchased through the Internet.