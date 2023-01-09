This outlook is part of bne IntelliNews' annual series of reports looking ahead to what 2023 holds for the countries in our region. Read the full report here or download the pdf at the bottom of the article.

The war in Ukraine had a seismic effect on the security, political and economic landscape of Southeast Europe. It is just across the border for Moldova and Romania and in the near neighbourhood for most of Southeast Europe.

Fears of a spillover into the region were not realised in 2022, but there are still concerns that Russia could seek to embroil Moldova — part of which is controlled by Russia-backed separatists — in the war, or to cause tensions to overflow in existing hotspots such as northern Kosovo or Bosnia’s Republika Srpska.

Moldova is the only country in the region facing a potential military threat from the war. Ever since the invasion in February there has been speculation that Russia might push through from Ukraine to the separatist republic of Transnistria in Moldova, or that Moldova itself might be dragged into the war.

This has not happened, mainly as a result of Chisinau’s caution — it has not imposed sanctions on Russia despite moving closer to the West during 2022 — and because of the efforts by both Chisinau and Tiraspol to ensure that the conflict between the two sides of the country does not escalate. However, towards the end of the year tensions increased as cuts in deliveries of Russian gas put the squeeze on both Moldova proper and Moscow-backed Transnistria.

Most of the other countries in the region are either Nato members or aspiring members. The Nato presence has been stepped up in countries like Romania that are on the Alliance’s Eastern Flank.

Western Balkan flashpoints

Other security issues facing the region are internal, though some of these divisions have been amplified by the conflict further east.

At the beginning of 2022, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel identified Bosnia & Herzegovina as one of the two most critical flashpoints in Europe, along with Ukraine. The international security presence in both Bosnia and Kosovo was stepped up after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over fears Moscow might destabilise one or both of the volatile situations in the Western Balkans.

In Bosnia, Milodad Dodik, president of the country’s Serb entity Republika Srpska, has been loudly repeating threats that the entity will secede from Bosnia for years. However, fears that a more serious