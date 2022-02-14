Poland’s ruling party submits bill seeking to end rule of law row with EU

Poland’s ruling party submits bill seeking to end rule of law row with EU
Mateusz Morawiecki's party seeks to curb the Disciplinary Chamber’s power to discipline judges, leaving it to review cases concerning other legal professional groups.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw February 14, 2022

Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party tabled on February 11 a draft bill seeking to resolve the long-standing argument with the European Commission over rule of law that has seen Brussels hold up billions in funding, which the government wants to use to boost economic growth.

The dispute centres on the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, which the Commission wants Poland to disband, saying that judicial appointments to the chamber do not meet the criteria of impartiality and independence from the government. Hence, the criticism goes, the chamber could target judges critical of the government, which, in turn, could have an adverse effect on their impartiality and independence. 

Poland has so far dug in over the Commission’s demands to dismantle the chamber – and the entire regime of disciplining judges off which the chamber is a key part – arguing that the Commission is usurping power over a member state’s exclusive competence. 

Facing suspension of billions of euros from the EU’s pandemic recovery fund and delays in payouts from the bloc’s regular budget for 2021-2027, Warsaw has recently suggested proposals to address the Commission’s grievances.

The proposal by PiS seeks to curb the Disciplinary Chamber’s power to discipline judges, leaving it to review cases concerning other legal professional groups. Judges’ cases would be reviewed by regular Supreme Court judges instead.

It is not clear, however, whether the proposal by PiS – or a concurrently tabled proposal by President Andrzej Duda - are going to gain any traction with the Commission.

The core problem remains that the Disciplinary Chamber consists of judges appointed upon the recommendation of the National Council of the Judiciary (KRS), which – in theory – safeguards judicial independence. 

Following the government’s reforms, however, members of the KRS are no longer elected by judges but by the parliament. That undermines the KRS’ own independence and impartiality as well as that of the judges it appoints, the Commission has argued.

The Commission’s view has been backed by rulings of the Court of Justice of the European Union and the European Court of Human Rights. The Polish government has ignored the rulings. 

It also is not clear which of the proposals – by PiS or by Duda – will be debated in the parliament and when.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: NBP chief Glapinski’s hawkish rhetoric

Poland’s central bank hikes rates to nine-year high of 2.75%

Polish finance minister resigns over poor handling of tax reform

News

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK tells BBC Ukraine might consider abandoning its goal of Nato membership to avert war

Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, told the BBC in an interview that Kyiv might give up its aspiration to join Nato in order to avert a war on February 14.

Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country

Ukraine’s richest men are fleeing the country with their families as the number of private jet charters jump after the possibility of war spiked in recent days, according to flight traffic information posted on social media on February 13.

Hungary’s election campaign kicks off with Viktor Orban keynote speech deriding opposition

Hungary’s illiberal strongman warned his supporters that former prime ministers Ferenc Gyurcsany and Gordon Bajnai were planning a comeback.

Fitch places Turkey on par with Egypt and Rwanda in further downgrade into junk territory

Country now four notches below investment grade. Exchange rate-linked savings schemes will not sustainably ease economic risks, says ratings agency.

Citywide blackout creates panic in Skopje

Power cut was caused by substation fire but citizens feared a worsening of the energy crisis was responsible for the interruption in supply.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK tells BBC Ukraine might consider abandoning its goal of Nato membership to avert war
15 hours ago
Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
17 hours ago
Hungary’s election campaign kicks off with Viktor Orban keynote speech deriding opposition
17 hours ago
Fitch places Turkey on par with Egypt and Rwanda in further downgrade into junk territory
23 hours ago
Citywide blackout creates panic in Skopje
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    6 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    22 days ago
  3. North Macedonia, Bosnia and Moldova most dependent on Russian gas
    6 days ago
  4. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    17 hours ago
  5. Russian ‘soft influence’ in Serbia fuels media war against Ukraine
    8 days ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    18 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    22 days ago
  3. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  4. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    6 days ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss