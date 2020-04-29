Poland to reopen malls and hotels next week in new stage of lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Poland will reopen hotels and malls from May 4 in the subsequent stage of lifting restrictions introduced to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on April 29.

Poland has a four-stage plan to restore economic activity that is currently severely restricted under lockdown, which, Morawiecki said, “gave us some control” over the pandemic.

The Polish economy is facing a severe crisis in 2020. The government expects GDP to contract by 3.4% in 2020, a more optimistic scenario than a fall of 4%-5% currently predicted by commercial analysts.

Poland will review the pandemic situation every two weeks before deciding if further easing is possible. But it may walk back on lifting restrictions if there is no clear drop in new cases, the PM said.

The latest wave of easing follows earlier reopening of parks and forests as well as relaxing rules regulating the number of customers in stores.

Personal restrictions remain in place, Morawiecki said. Poles are obliged to wear face masks when outside, disinfect hands before going into shops, as well as maintain social distancing and not gather in groups.

Poland is also reopening nurseries and kindergartens from May 6, PM said. Primary schools and high schools will remain closed until May 24.