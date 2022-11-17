Polish core inflation accelerates 0.3pp to 11% y/y in October

Polish core inflation accelerates 0.3pp to 11% y/y in October
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw November 17, 2022

Poland’s core inflation, which measures price growth without food and energy expanded 11% y/y in October (chart), adding 0.3pp to the September reading, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on November 16.

Core inflation growth tracks the expansion of consumer prices (CPI), which also accelerated in October, coming in at 17.9%, a gain of 0.7pp versus the preceding month.

Accelerating CPI and core inflation dash hopes for price growth peaking in 2022. Analysts now expect inflation to peak at roughly 20% y/y in February.

The government says inflation is due to Russia’s war against Ukraine and the high commodity and energy prices that the aggression caused.

The government also hopes that the National Bank of Poland’s tightening of monetary policy - which saw its reference interest rate raised from 0.1% to 6.75% - would eventually reduce demand strongly enough for inflation to start falling.

At the same time, the NBP is wary to raise interest rates more to avoid the risk of too steep an economic slowdown. The NBP kept its interest rate unchanged for a second consecutive time in November.

In m/m terms, core inflation grew 1% in October, easing versus a gain of 1.4% m/m in September, the NBP data also showed.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: Polish inflation continues to rise at a strong pace, but recession avoided for now

Data shows Turkey undisputed world leader in cryptocurrency trading

ING: First signs of a technical recession in Hungary

Data

Poland’s GDP growth eases to 4.4% y/y in Q3

Falling inventories weigh on economic activity in the second half of the year after strongly pushing up growth in Q1.

Engines of Hungary’s economy sputtering as quarterly GDP contracts in Q3

GDP contracted 0.4% q/q for the first time since 2020, potentially starting a technical recession.

Inflation in Ukraine hit 26.6% y/y in October

Inflation in Ukraine increased by 2.5% in October 2022 compared to September and by 26.6% year on year, Economic Pravda reported on November 10.

Serbian central bank raises policy rate to 4.5%

NBS cites rising inflation as it makes eighth consecutive rate hike.

Hungarian inflation hits 20.1%

Hungary’s government introduces price cap on eggs and potatoes to tame food inflation of 40%.

Poland’s GDP growth eases to 4.4% y/y in Q3
1 day ago
Engines of Hungary’s economy sputtering as quarterly GDP contracts in Q3
1 day ago
Inflation in Ukraine hit 26.6% y/y in October
6 days ago
Serbian central bank raises policy rate to 4.5%
6 days ago
Hungarian inflation hits 20.1%
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Europe scrambles in response to reported Russian military strike on Poland
    1 day ago
  2. TEHRAN BLOG: Iran takes aim at ‘gambler’ and ‘political dwarf’ Aliyev as Azerbaijan tensions simmer
    6 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    27 days ago
  4. DON: Why Russia is withdrawing across the Dnipro now
    5 days ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    16 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    17 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    27 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago
  5. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss