Polish PPI expansion picks up to 3.9% y/y in March

Polish PPI expansion picks up to 3.9% y/y in March
The March reading marks the third consecutive expansion of the index after a 10-month streak of falls or zero growth in factory gate price.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw April 21, 2021

Poland's producer price index (PPI) grew 3.9% y/y in March after expanding 2% y/y in February, the country’s statistics office GUS said on April 21.

The March reading marks the third consecutive expansion of the index after a 10-month streak of falls or zero growth in factory gate prices, an effect of the overall slowdown in economic activity in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

As the economy is picking up now, the accelerating growth of the PPI largely owes to the weak zloty – which has lost nearly 2% to the euro and 0.5% to the US dollar since the beginning of the year – and the growing commodity prices.

“We expect further increases in PPI growth dynamic in the coming months, due to more expensive commodities and disruptions in supply chains,” Santander Bank Polska wrote.

That will have an impact on headline inflation, ING says. "Our forecast [is] that the rebound of the Polish economy will accompany increasing cost pressures, which should lead to inflation rising above 4% y/y."

Data breakdown shows that prices in the most-weighted manufacturing segment grew 3.3% y/y in March after adding a revised 1.6% y/y in the second month. 

Mining and quarrying prices jumped 23.3% y/y (+15.4% y/y in February following revision) in March. 

Electricity, gas, and utility prices accelerated growth to 2.3% on the year in the third month after growing a revised 2.2% y/y in February.

The water supply segment saw prices gain 3.5% on the year, 0.2pp above the revised February reading. 

In monthly terms, the PPI grew 1.3% after adding a revised 1% in February, data show.

The PPI gained 4.1% m/m in mining and quarrying while growing 1.3% m/m in manufacturing. The index expanded 0.2% m/m in the utility segment. There also was an expansion of 0.5% m/m in water supply.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish core inflation rises to 3.9% y/y in March

Allegro will have to move fast to stem the Amazon flood

M&A hits €8.5bn in CEE in Q1, says Mergermarket

Data

Romania’s Chimcomplex shares soar by 29% on WSE listing news

Shares in the Romanian chemical group are up 92% since the beginning of this year.

Montenegro’s public debt spikes at 82.48% of GDP in 2020

Montenegro's biggest creditor is China’s Exim Bank, which lent the country most of the funds for the Smokovac-Matesevo highway.

Polish core inflation rises to 3.9% y/y in March

Analysts expect headline CPI to hover around 3% in 2021, above the central bank’s inflation target of 2.5%.

Romania’s construction works down 0.6% in 2M21

Better performance in February and strong growth in civil engineering failed to counter sluggish January.

Turkish Airlines flies only 2.5mn passengers in March

Resurgence in Turkey’s coronavirus outbreak looks set to hinder flag carrier’s attempts to stage a recovery.

Romania’s Chimcomplex shares soar by 29% on WSE listing news
1 day ago
Montenegro’s public debt spikes at 82.48% of GDP in 2020
2 days ago
Polish core inflation rises to 3.9% y/y in March
2 days ago
Romania’s construction works down 0.6% in 2M21
3 days ago
Turkish Airlines flies only 2.5mn passengers in March
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    2 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    8 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    8 days ago
  4. Azerbaijan fires info war salvo against Russia
    3 days ago
  5. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    1 day ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    2 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    8 days ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    23 days ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    8 days ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss