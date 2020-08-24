Poll indicates same-sex partnerships in Estonia could be in jeopardy

By bne IntelliNews August 24, 2020

Although Estonia is the only Baltic state to have legitimised co-habitation between two individuals regardless of sex, a whopping 55% of Estonian citizens still support the definition of marriage as a union of a man and a woman, a survey showed. 

In the poll, conducted by Norstat Eesti on August 10-17, respondents were asked whether they thought the constitution should be amended so that marriage was formulated as a union between only one woman and one man. Altogether 55% of respondents said "yes" or "rather yes", 35% "rather no" or "no", and 10% said "cannot say". As many as 61% would vote for the constitutional amendment and 39% would vote against if such a constitutional plebiscite is held.

The coalition agreement between the Center Party, EKRE and Isamaa states that during the local government council elections in 2021, a referendum will be held on the proposal to amend the constitution by defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Lithuanian firm to invest heavily in country’s only crematorium

Cremation in Lithuania, a predominantly Roman Catholic country, is becoming more acceptable to change-wary Lithuanians. K2 LT, the operator of Lithuania's only crematorium in Kedainiai in central ... more

Estonian farmers bristle against deportation of Ukrainian berry pickers

South Estonian farmers have complained about the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA)-initiated deportation of nine Ukrainian agricultural workers who had violated quarantine on arrival in ... more

Lithuania files €240mn lawsuit against French energy group Veolia

Lithuania’s energy ministry has filed an unprecedented €240mn lawsuit against the French energy group Veolia and several other firms for damages to the country's economy. The lawsuit was filed on ... more

Most Read

  1. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    6 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    4 days ago
  3. Belarus' defence minister tells military elite: "It is necessary to fight. And if necessary with weapons" as Lukashenko's counteroffensive gathers momentum
    5 days ago
  4. Belarus' President Lukashenko launches a counteroffensive against protests in co-ordination with Moscow
    5 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    9 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    10 days ago
  2. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    30 days ago
  3. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    29 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    9 days ago
  5. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss