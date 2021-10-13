Putin blames low wind power output for gas crisis

Putin blames low wind power output for gas crisis
Russian president gave a long interview at the Russian Energy Week conference and highlighted the market forces that are driving the current gas crisis, blaming the shifts to renewables as a major cause.
By bne IntelliNews October 13, 2021

Low wind power output in Europe has played a role in causing the current gas supply crisis in Europe, Russian president Vladimir Putin said in a speech on October 13.

"Over the last decade, the capacity of renewables has increased in Europe. this might be a good thing," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week in Moscow. "But because of shortages in wind turbine production, the European market faced an energy deficit, which led energy prices to spike. And this triggered an increase in gas prices.”

Russia has been criticised for exacerbating the gas crisis by withholding some supply – whether to put pressure on the EU to allow Nord Stream 2's launch, or simply to drive up prices. However, Putin insisted that Russia complied with its contractual supply obligations in full.

As bne IntelliNews reported, market forces have played a major role in driving up gas prices to a historical level this year thanks to a steep “V” shaped market in demand and constrictions on supply due to technical limitations on Russia’s ability to deliver gas to Europe have also contributed to the crisis. Putin pointed out that demand for gas in Russia is also very high as it is also scrambling to fill its own storage ahead of the winter’s heating season.

Higher prices for energy in Asia have also drawn off much of the LNG supplies that could have alleviated the shortages, the Russian president said, exacerbating the crisis.

And adding to demand, some European countries also failed to stockpile enough gas in the summer months ahead of the winter heating season, he said. Putin also blamed the shift towards spot trades and gas hub pricing and away from long-term, oil-indexed supply contracts that provide greater price stability.

"It's like people don't see the numbers and don't see the reality, or they are just covering their mistakes over the last decade," Putin said. "The European energy system is filled with vulnerabilities and this caused the crisis on the market.”

He said that such shortages in Russia were inconceivable, noting that Russian households were shielded from spikes in energy costs by price regulation.

The president reiterated that Russia was ready to work with its European partners to improve the continent's energy security, but made it clear that the EU members that want to increase supplies beyond the existing agreements need to sign off on long-term contracts and implied that Russia was not prepared to simply make more gas available on the spot markets.

“We have to understand how much our partners in Europe want to buy,” Putin said.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

China looks to Kazakh coal amid energy crisis

From Dutch earthquakes to a UK fracking ban: how declining European gas supply has contributed to the current crisis

CEE/SEE countries unite in defence of nuclear power

News

Kosovan police clash with Serbs in Mitrovica in anti-smuggling operation

Police and smugglers injured in shootout as officers seize smuggled goods worth hundreds of thousands of euros.

Slovak central bank governor charged with bribery

Peter Kazimir is the most high-profile figure from the former centre-left Smer government targeted by the current rightwing government's anti-corruption drive.

CEE needs to speed up transition to new growth model, argues GLOBSEC report

Annual CEE Strategic Transformation Index puts Slovenia top in CEE (after Austria), followed by Czechia and Poland.

CEE/SEE countries unite in defence of nuclear power

EU’s pro-nuclear member states want nuclear energy to be included in the bloc's green taxonomy as a way to ameliorate climate change.

Turkish lira drops through 9

Sinking currency partly reflective of president Erdogan’s “failure to accept economic gravity” says one analyst.

Kosovan police clash with Serbs in Mitrovica in anti-smuggling operation
5 hours ago
Slovak central bank governor charged with bribery
15 hours ago
CEE needs to speed up transition to new growth model, argues GLOBSEC report
22 hours ago
CEE/SEE countries unite in defence of nuclear power
1 day ago
Turkish lira drops through 9
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Western Balkans falling further behind eastern EU members
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect' who is really 'weaponising gas'
    2 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan shuts office of Iranian supreme leader’s Baku representative as war game tensions mount
    7 days ago
  4. Turkish lira drops through 9
    1 day ago
  5. Russian-founded graphene nanotube leader aims to raise up to $800mn through SPAC merger
    7 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    23 days ago
  2. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    23 days ago
  3. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    29 days ago
  4. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    13 days ago
  5. Belarusian KGB officer killed in shootout with protester
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss