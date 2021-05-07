Romania’s retail sales up 4.1% y/y in Q1

Romania’s retail sales up 4.1% y/y in Q1
By bne IntelliNews May 7, 2021

Romania’s retail sales volume index increased by 4.1% y/y in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period of 2020, after a record 9.1% annual increase in March — the highest yearly advance since last February.

The sales of non-food goods, except for the lockdown period (mostly April 2020), defied the crisis and advanced steadily, posting a 10.8% y/y annual advance in Q1 (+16.7% y/y in March).

Fewer expenses in other areas of households’ budgets (services, mainly, but also car fuel) and the constant increase of the real wages have both contributed to the record advance in non-food sales. In contrast, food sales have stabilised around the level seen at the end of 2019-early 2020, just before the crisis.

In Q1, food sales were up 0.1% in annual terms (but -21% y/y in March). The stabilisation occurs after a robust surge at an average annual rate of just over 9% over the previous five years. The rising food prices may explain to some extent the stagnation, which is still unexpected, particularly given the subdued activity in the HoReCa sector.

Finally, sales of car fuels took a deep dive in 2020 due to the mobility restrictions. In Q1 this year, the fuel sales were still 1.6% y/y lower compared to the same period of 2020, despite the 9.9% y/y annual increase in March.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Liechtenstein prince suspected of poaching after shooting biggest bear in Romania

Bucharest Stock Exchange up 15.7% ytd despite modest performance in April

Willingness to be vaccinated rises sharply in Emerging Europe

Data

ING: Inflation pressure continues to build in Poland

Headline CPI jumped to 4.3% year on year in April. The idea that the National Bank of Poland can mimic the accommodative stance of the Fed or ECB is increasingly debatable. In terms of inflation, Poland is closer to the emerging markets.

Russians Services PMI remains a strong 55.2 in April but slowed a little from March, optimism for the rest of the year high

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity PMI index slowed a little in April to 55.2, down slightly from 55.8 in March, but remains robustly above the 50 no-change level as services bounce back.

Bucharest Stock Exchange up 15.7% ytd despite modest performance in April

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, BET, gained 15.7% in the first four months of this year, with building materials producer Teraplast the top performer.

DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia

Russia and Ukraine are both emerging from the coronacrisis and have had very similar experiences, but as the recovery gets under way Ukraine is beginning to close the gap with Russia.

April PMI shows Covid resurgence undercut Turkish manufacturing

Higher interest rates also appear to have squeezed performance.

ING: Inflation pressure continues to build in Poland
22 hours ago
Russians Services PMI remains a strong 55.2 in April but slowed a little from March, optimism for the rest of the year high
1 day ago
Bucharest Stock Exchange up 15.7% ytd despite modest performance in April
2 days ago
DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
2 days ago
April PMI shows Covid resurgence undercut Turkish manufacturing
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    2 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: Russian economy makes a stronger than expected recovery
    3 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Was Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? A look inside Moscow’s strategy
    7 days ago
  4. CONFERENCE CALL: Losing the Western Balkans
    2 days ago
  5. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    18 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    18 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    24 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    24 days ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    2 days ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss