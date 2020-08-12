Romania’s retail segment makes quick recovery from coronacrisis

Romania’s retail segment makes quick recovery from coronacrisis
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest August 12, 2020

The first half of the year was the most difficult for Romania's retail sector, given the deadlock during the state of emergency, but the recovery in recent months was stronger than expected by most players in the market, according to the report issued by the real estate consultancy firm Colliers International for the first half of 2020.

Foot traffic has gradually returned to towards 80% of normal levels for this period of the year after the reopening of malls in June, based on information that Colliers International consultants received from major landlords.

In some retail parks, particularly in certain parts of the country, sales are already above 2019 levels. Google mobility indicators for Bucharest show that foot traffic in all retail and entertainment areas is 25% below a baseline set using figures for the early January-early February period, which tends to be much busier than summer months. However, sales are half compared to last year's levels in some segments such as restaurants and coffee shops and fashion as of mid-2020, so spending intentions have not fully recovered.

"The V-shaped recovery of consumption continued strongly in June, with retail sales having recovered three quarters of the decline seen in March and April and overall sales turning positive for the year in the January-June period. While the future path of the recovery will depend on how the pandemic situation evolves, as well as the dynamic of the labor market, it is clear that things are moving much faster than with the previous recession: retail sales do not return, in real terms, to levels seen in 2008's summer until mid-2015," according to Colliers.

A single retail park, in Miercurea Ciuc, with a bit under 12,000 sqm, was inaugurated in the first half of the year. While several retail projects were delayed amid the coronavirus lockdown, others moved forward, like NEPI's Shopping City Targu Mures (nearly 40,000 sqm), completed in July, and AFI Brașov (45,000 sqm) and Prime Kapital's Dambovita Mall (33,000 sqm) are set to open with little delay in the autumn.

Overall, the 200,000 sqm pipeline for 2020 is not too different from what Colliers consultants estimated before the COVID-19 pandemic (about 246,000 sqm).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD seriously concerned by indictment against Moldova’s Victoriabank

Wages in Romania grow in Q2

COMMENT: Why the Balkan region should be on investors’ radar screens

News

Iran hails claimed coronavirus vaccine breakthrough

Unclear how close to success Islamic Republic is claiming to be in search for inoculation but there is speculation of cooperation with Russia, which claims to have the world’s first workable vaccine.

EBRD seriously concerned by indictment against Moldova’s Victoriabank

Court warrant authorised prosecutors to seize assets of Victoriabank, owned by the EBRD and Romania's Banca Transilvania, in connection with the investigation into frauds in the Moldovan banking sector in 2014.

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya forced to leave Belarus as protests go into their third day

The nominal victor in Belarus’ presidential election, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was forced to flee the country in the evening of August 10 after authorities detained some of her colleagues and threatened the rest, as protests go into a third day

Russia spearheads COVID-19 vaccine in final test stage

President Putin said on August 11 that Russia will officially register the Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine developed by the Gamaleya laboratory and to be marketed domestically and abroad under the Sputnik V brand.

Lukashenko appears alongside “dead” ex-Kyrgyz PM after protests

Usenov claims he died in 2013 and that he is really called Uritsky.

Iran hails claimed coronavirus vaccine breakthrough
7 hours ago
EBRD seriously concerned by indictment against Moldova’s Victoriabank
5 hours ago
Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya forced to leave Belarus as protests go into their third day
20 hours ago
Russia spearheads COVID-19 vaccine in final test stage
12 hours ago
Lukashenko appears alongside “dead” ex-Kyrgyz PM after protests
19 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    6 days ago
  2. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    8 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Why the Kremlin wouldn’t mind if Lukashenko is deposed
    1 day ago
  4. Turkish doctors dispute official coronavirus infections count
    8 days ago
  5. Belarus presidential elections are all over before they start
    3 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    16 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    16 days ago
  3. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    6 days ago
  4. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    8 days ago
  5. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    14 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss