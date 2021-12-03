Romania’s software industry turnover set to rise by 11% in 2020

Romania’s software industry turnover set to rise by 11% in 2020
By bne IntelliNews December 3, 2021

Romania’s software industry has continued to grow and the turnover of the sector is expected to reach a new all-time high of over €9.2bn (+11% y/y) this year, according to a report published by the economic data processing platform KeysFin.

The industry grew by about 10% last year compared to 2019 and was 250% above the level of 2010, exceeding the threshold of €8.3bn, according to data from the Ministry of Finance compiled by KeysFin.   

In 2020, almost 27,000 software companies were active in Romania, 9% more than in 2019 and 104% more than in 2010.

The largest local software company by turnover in 2020 is IBM Romania (€168mn), followed by Bitdefender (€178.5mn). KeysFin “doesn’t rule out” that UiPath (Romania) — which hasn’t published yet its 2020 results — turned into the new leader of the local software market in terms of turnover

The 10 largest companies in the industry accumulated a turnover of approximately €1.4bn, or 16.4% of the total.

The share of the software companies in the total IT&C sector, by turnover, increased from 32% in 2010 to over 57% in 2020 due to the much faster advance of the software segment. The software segment’s turnover soared 3.5 times while that of the IT&C sector as a whole only doubled compared to 2010.

At the level of the total turnover generated by Romanian non-financial companies, the share of the software industry increased from 1.1% in 2010, to over 2.4% of the total in 2020. 

The aggregated net result of the Romanian software companies reached nearly €1bn in 2020, 3.5% more than in 2019 and more than six times more compared to 2010. Also, in 2020, the software companies generated 77% of the net result recorded by the entire IT&C sector and 4.6% of the net result of all non-financial companies in Romania.

4iG buys Digi's Hungarian telco assets for €625mn

NEO: Samolet launches ecosystem for Russian real estate market

Dronamics' Black Swan can carry 350 kg of cargo 2,500 km at a cost up to 80% lower than any existing aircraft.

Croatia’s Konzum starts accepting cryptocurrency payments

Supermarket chain to accept payments in nine cryptocurrencies in project with local fintech Electrocoin.

4iG buys Digi's Hungarian telco assets for €625mn

The strategic partnership could create one of the leading telecommunications holding companies in the CEE region.

NEO: Samolet launches ecosystem for Russian real estate market

Russian real estate developer Samolet Group has launched a digital platform that enables customers to handle all their property-related needs in one place, as companies across industries develop their online ecosystems.

Albanians and Montenegrins the least likely to shop online in Europe

Internet use and e-commerce are increasing in the Western Balkans but residents of the region are still less likely than their counterparts in the EU to make online purchases.

