Russian discounter Fix Price closes book, could raise $1.7bn in record IPO

Russian discounter Fix Price closes book, could raise $1.7bn in record IPO
Fix Price set the price guidance at $8.75 to $9.75 per Global Depositary Receipt (GDR), aiming for capitalisation of $7.4bn-$8.3bn and looking to raise $1.5bn to $1.7bn from placing 170mn GDRs. This is far above the $1bn previously reported to be targeted by the company.
By bne IntelliNews March 1, 2021

The Russian hard discounter Fix Price has closed its initial public offering book (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in less than one day owing to high demand, Kommersant daily reported on March 1 citing investment banking sources.

Fix Price is one of a set of rapidly growing hard discounters that cater to the lower income Russian population and has been growing very fast in recent years as incomes stagnate, as bne IntelliNews reported recently in an interview with the company’s CEO, Dmitry Kirsanov.

Fix Price set the price guidance at $8.75 to $9.75 per Global Depositary Receipt (GDR), aiming for capitalisation of $7.4bn-$8.3bn and looking to raise $1.5bn to $1.7bn from placing 170mn GDRs. This is far above the $1bn previously reported to be targeted by the company.

Interfax calculated that in the upper range of the guidance Fix Price could become the largest Russian IPO since 2012, beating the offering of En+ in 2017 ($1.5bn).

The GDRs could be sold by the founders of the discounter Artyom Khachatryan and Sergei Lomakin, as well as the Marathon Group of Alexander Vinokurov and Sergei Zakharov, along with Goldman Sachs.

Analysts surveyed by Kommersant noted that Fix Price has solid fundamentals of 19.4% Ebitda margin and also pledged to pay at least 50% of net profit in dividends. Most recently the company has also boosted its board ahead of the IPO.

First launched in 2007, the chain currently operates more than 4,200 stores and achieved a revenue of RUB190bn ($2.6bn), adjusted Ebitda of RUB36.8bn and an adjusted Ebitda margin of 19.4% in 2020. Fix Price had shown 16 consecutive quarters of double-digit like-for-like sales growth up to the end of 2020.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moscow to issue first regional green bonds

Russia’s manufacturing PMI shows the strongest improvement in operating conditions since April 2019

Forbes launches eco-rating of Russian companies

News

Army aircraft brings Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Slovakia

Slovak procurement is another propaganda coup for the Kremlin and could further destabilise the country's rocky four-party coalition.

Albania’s main opposition parties to fight general election together

Close race ahead as recent poll puts combined score of Democratic Party and LSI virtually level with ruling Socialists.

Moscow to issue first regional green bonds

Moscow will be the first Russian region to issue "green bonds" to finance ecological and environmental projects and it is targetting investors interested in ESG

Kazakhstan announces discovery of largest reservoir of hydrocarbons since independence

Exploration well in Mangystau region showed substantial gushes of oil.

Erste Bank net profit halves to €783mn in 2020

Austrian lender provisions for COVID-19 downturn but says it does not expect a significant increase in hard defaults after the expiration of debt moratoria in the region.

Army aircraft brings Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Slovakia
3 hours ago
Albania’s main opposition parties to fight general election together
4 hours ago
Moscow to issue first regional green bonds
12 hours ago
Kazakhstan announces discovery of largest reservoir of hydrocarbons since independence
1 day ago
Erste Bank net profit halves to €783mn in 2020
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    5 days ago
  3. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    12 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    8 days ago
  5. Amnesty International rescinds Alexey Navalny’s prisoner of conscience status due to past “hate speech” comments
    6 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    5 days ago
  2. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    13 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    23 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    12 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss