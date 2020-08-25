Russian investor eyes Hungary's largest steelworks

Russian investor eyes Hungary's largest steelworks
UkrHungary's leading steel works could change ha
By Tamas Szilagyi in Budapest August 25, 2020

Talks with investors are ongoing on the sale of one of the largest industrial producers in Hungary, ISD Dunaferr, part of Ukraine's Industrial Union of Donbas, Hungarian media wrote on August 25.

The Ukrainian owners are in the final stages of selling stakes in Hungary's largest steelworks, or the entire company to a professional investor, possibly from Russia, according to opposition MP from the region Gergely Kallo, who held talks with CEO Evgeny Tankhilevich on Monday. The talks were initiated by the local leader of Hungary's right-wing Jobbik party after management suddenly withdrew from the collective agreement with unions.

According to Russian media, key shareholder of the Russian steel giant Evraz Group, billionaire Roman Abramovich, announced his intention to buy Ukraine’s Donbass Corporation, the owner of Dunaferr.

The new investor is expected to bring capital to stabilise the company's position, according to Hungarian media, without going into details on the prospective buyer.

Tankhilevich ruled out that the Hungarian state would buy the embattled company, which is struggling with a shortage of orders due to the pandemic.

He also denied speculation about mass lay-offs prompted by the unilateral termination of the collective agreement with unions a week ago. Management cited the company's difficult economic situation and the coronavirus epidemic. The agreement will remain valid until February 2021.

ISD Dunaferr has had only a few years of profitable operation since 2008. It managed to come to the black in 2015 for the first time since after the economic crisis in 2008. In 2017 and 2018 it booked HUF18.2bn (€51mn) and HUF10.7bn in profit respectively. The company reported record sales of HUF368bn in 2018. Figures for 2019 are not available yet. 

Dunaferr employed 4,500 at the end of 2019.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary's illiberal leader says the West has lost its appeal

China became Hungary’s second-largest import partner before pandemic struck

Photos reveal Hungarian foreign minister on board top oligarch's luxury yacht

News

Thousands gather on Belarus' Independence Square in the rain to maintain protest momentum

Thousands of Belarusians defied police to gather once again on Independence Square in central Minsk to show their defiance of the authorities and the police which has started to randomly arrest protestors again.

Transnistria reports COVID-19 outbreak at textiles giant Tirotex

Doctors in the unrecognised republic say the recent increase in coronavirus cases was caused by people failing to observe rules on social distancing.

EXCLUSIVE: Belarus’ Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: “I see myself with my family at home in Belarus for Christmas”

bne IntelliNews exclusive interview with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Belarusian opposition presidential candidate, dubbed Belarus’ Jeanne d’Arc

Turkish armoured vehicle maker BMC shuts plant after COVID-19 outbreak, pandemic worsening in Turkey

Experts looking at official numbers continue to worry virus is out of control in country or milder cases are going unconfirmed.

Turkey scraps fees on physical FX withdrawals from banks

Some speculation that introduction of commission two weeks ago spooked Turks into withdrawing their hard currency from banks.

Thousands gather on Belarus' Independence Square in the rain to maintain protest momentum
5 hours ago
Transnistria reports COVID-19 outbreak at textiles giant Tirotex
5 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Belarus’ Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: “I see myself with my family at home in Belarus for Christmas”
18 hours ago
Turkish armoured vehicle maker BMC shuts plant after COVID-19 outbreak, pandemic worsening in Turkey
20 hours ago
Turkey scraps fees on physical FX withdrawals from banks
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    6 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    4 days ago
  3. Belarus' defence minister tells military elite: "It is necessary to fight. And if necessary with weapons" as Lukashenko's counteroffensive gathers momentum
    5 days ago
  4. Belarus' President Lukashenko launches a counteroffensive against protests in co-ordination with Moscow
    6 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Why Belarus is exceptional
    6 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    10 days ago
  2. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    30 days ago
  3. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    30 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    10 days ago
  5. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss